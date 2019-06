These are precautionary measures to keep motorists safer in the event that the roads become damaged without warning.

The A9 between the Schkeuditzer Kreuz and Halle is affected. A limit of 120 km/h has been put in place there.

A limit of 100 km/h has been set for the A9 towards Munich between Naumburg and Droyßig as well as around Weißenfels.

On the A38, motorists have to drive slower in both directions between Merseburg-Süd and Merseburg-Nord as well as towards Leipzig between Lützen and the border to Saxony.

More speed limits or measures could be set if the extreme heat continues.

Extreme heat causes accidents

In June 2013 extreme heat triggered buckling in the country's Autobahn, and in one location in Bavaria a rip in the highway surface resulted in the death of a motorcyclist and injuries to several other motorists, reported Spiegel . Temperatures in the area had reached 34C.

Meanwhile, in the summer of 2015, heat caused a section of the A9 near Bad Dürrenberg in Saxony-Anhalt to become badly damaged. The section was closed for weeks as repairs got underway.