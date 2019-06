All of Germany will be met with sweltering heat this week, with Wednesday predicted to be the hottest day of the year so far.

As The Local reported, on Tuesday the mercury was expected to top 36C in areas like the Upper Rhine region, which includes parts of Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse. Wednesday will be even hotter, especially in the Rhine-Main area of western and central Germany. In the capital Berlin, highs of 37C are expected. In Düsseldorf, it will likely hit the 35C mark. However, it "will reach 39C and, in some places, even the 40C mark could be cracked," meteorologist Sabine Krüger of the German Weather Service (DWD) said. These temperatures are expected in places like Frankfurt in Hesse. In fact, Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the year so far, with a new record for June possible. The current record is 38.2C, which was recorded in 1947 in Frankfurt.

Amid the high heat, here on some tips for staying as cool and hydrated as possible.

Drink water

It might sound obvious, but be sure to drink plenty of water - even when you're not thirsty. It's recommended that you drink at least somewhere between 1.5 and 2 litres per day.

And to avoid dehydration stay off the alcohol. Yes, that even includes beer and the Aperol Spritz sold as a popular patio drink at many cafes around Germany.

Tea, coffee, and alcohol all act as diuretics, meaning they will leave you dehydrated.

A woman in Kempten, Bavaria downs water in order to stay cool. Photo: DPA

Stay inside

Try and avoid going outside between the hours of 11 am and 9 pm. If you have to, then be sure to wear light clothes, preferably cotton as it lets your skin breathe. In some cases, you might even be exempt from skipping school or work when the heat hinders your ability to properly learn or concentrate.

Shut the blinds

On the home front, keep the blinds closed throughout the hottest hours of the day and overnight - lest you fancy being woken up by daylight between 4:45 and 5:15 am, when the sun rises throughout Germany.

When the temperature outside drops below that of your home, open the windows and doors to get some fresh air in there.

Douse yourself in water

There are plenty of ways to stay hydrated besides just drinking water and taking showers and baths. Filling a bucket with water for your feet or placing a wet or damp towel on your head and shoulders can make a big difference. Even a little spray with water can keep you feeling fresh.

Despite a lifeguard shortage in many parts of the country, there are still several public pools - not to mention wonderful lakes - which are worth taking a dip in. In the summer, many have hours upwards of 10 p.m.

Get rid of the extra heat

If you're at home, turn off the big lights, only use your laptop if you have to, and eat cold meals rather than using the oven.

Don't do outdoor sports (except swimming) Skip your typical afternoon run and say no to your football teammates - it's best not to over-exert yourself at all. Even going outside to do the gardening is unadvised.

At least participants of the Helenesee Triathlon can start out the race cool. Photo: DPA

Be aware of the risks

You might be in peak physical form, but not everyone else is. Remember that children under the age of four and the elderly are the most at risk when the heat strikes.

Stay in the coolest parts of the house

Be sure to find the coolest part of the house and make sure that's the area you stay in. If your place has no air-conditioning, nor an electric fan, then you're advised to head somewhere like a cinema or a shopping centre.

Even if you're not feeling the full heat yet, stock up on a fan. Not surprisingly, they sell out quickly in the summer months . Many people turn to online retailers instead: on Monday, an electric fan was the the number three most purchased electronic device on Amazon.de.

Recognize symptoms of heat-related illnesses

If you or someone close to you is complaining of cramps, headaches, dizziness, or has a fever of over 38C, this is a clear sign they're suffering from the heat. Keep the person cool and call emergency services for help.

Don't forget your furry friends

Your pets also suffer from intense heat, so make sure you think of them too. Be sure to keep an eye on them, give them plenty of water, and the occasional cool bath.