Temperatures of 30C predicted in Germany in June

Through May, there has only been sporadic sun amid rain, wind and even severe storms. But after weathering the last week of May, temperatures will rise over the weekend.

On Tuesday, heavy rain flooded the streets of Dortmund, hail storms hit nearby Bochum and rain poured down on much of the west and southwest, with the downpour not predicted to let up until Wednesday evening.

The northern parts of the country were warmer, but still cloudy, with temperatures not exceeding 20C.

But from Wednesday onwards, the mercury will head upwards. On Thursday, the public holiday of Himmelfahrt (Ascension Day), the German Weather Service (DWD) predicted clouds and slight rain in the west and northwest, warm temperatures of up to 24C in the east, and rainy temperatures not exceeding 17C degrees in the south.

Flooding in Dortmund on Tuesday. Photo: DPA

Am Donnerstag ist Himmelfahrt, ein Feiertag mitten in der Woche. Für die Ausflugsplanung wurde im heutigen Thema des Tages das Wetter für Donnerstag näher beleuchtet./V

Einen Überblick liefert auch die folgende Grafik: pic.twitter.com/EwfzbI2E4V — DWD (@DWD_presse) May 28, 2019

Yet as the weekend edges closer, the temperatures will begin to rise. A draft of warm air from the Mediterranean is coming to Germany, causing temperatures to spike significantly, according to DWD.

By Sunday, summer temperatures upwards of 25C will be reached around most of the country, with the Mercury expected to hover just below 20C at the windy Baltic Sea.

Reaching the 30C mark

That’s only the beginning of a wave of warmth, report meteorologists, as temperatures are expected to increase even more in the coming week.

By Wednesday, the 30C mark will be reached or exceeded in many regions, including in notoriously windy northern Germany. Throughout the country, temperatures are predicted to stay in at least the high 20s C during the first week of June.

The heat wave could last one to two weeks, also bringing with it heavy summer thunderstorms.

Meteorologists at the German Weather Service (DWD) are warning that the temperatures could become even more extreme in Germany than the summer of 2018, the warmest year on record.

Parts of Germany were met with severe drought - drying up rivers and affecting agriculture - and generating quickly-spreading forest fires.

