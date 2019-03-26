Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Germany records hottest year in over a century

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 March 2019
14:12 CET+01:00
draughtweatherrhineclimate change

Share this article

Germany records hottest year in over a century
A drought in 2018 caused losses in wheat crops throughout Germany. Pictured is Leitzkau in Saxony-Anhalt/
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
26 March 2019
14:12 CET+01:00
Germany recorded its warmest year in 2018, a period also marked by a drought lasting months, the country's DWD weather service said Tuesday.

The average temperatures for the year reached 10.5 degree Celsius, a new record high, the DWD said in a statement.

"It was the warmest year in the 138-year temperature records of the national weather service," the service said.

The number of days when temperatures reached 30 degrees and above also hit a record 20, a day more than in 2003.

SEE ALSO: Spring in February? Weekend temperatures as high as 15C to hit Germany

The number of summer days -- defined as when temperatures are 25 degrees and above -- also reached a record 74, 12 more than in 2003.

"Such a hot summer is linked to heightened pressures and therefore health hazards for sensitive people," the DWD's climate scientist Thomas Deutschlaender warned.

Months of scarce rainfall and hot sunny weather last year had wreaked havoc on crops.

Water traffic including on the Rhine was also crippled as water levels plunged, forcing ship operators to suspend services to keep vessels from running aground.

SEE ALSO: 'We need intense rainfall': Drought cripples crucial German waterways

The extraordinary weather last year had been seized on by many climate activists to push Germany to hold fast to its pledge to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2020 compared to 1990 levels.

But in its latest annual climate protection report published in June, the government admitted that it was now expecting to achieve 32 percent in reductions compared to 1990.

According to the UN, the last four years were the hottest since global temperature records began, calling it a "clear sign of continuing long-term climate change".

draughtweatherrhineclimate change
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Quiz: How well do you know your German false friends?
  2. Protesters in Germany rally against EU internet copyright reform
  3. 'We're ready': Border checks to return as EU completes no-deal preparations
  4. German word of the day: Das Honigkuchenpferd
  5. Update: More than 60 flights cancelled at Frankfurt airport due to air traffic control IT glitch

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Why Europe's top talent still flocks to London

London has always had a certain allure that pulls in entrepreneurs from near and far. As one of the world’s most connected cities, a top financial centre and a multicultural melting pot, countless professionals from Europe and beyond are drawn to London like moths to a flame.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Quiz: How well do you know your German false friends?
  2. Protesters in Germany rally against EU internet copyright reform
  3. 'We're ready': Border checks to return as EU completes no-deal preparations
  4. German word of the day: Das Honigkuchenpferd
  5. Update: More than 60 flights cancelled at Frankfurt airport due to air traffic control IT glitch

Discussion forum

27/03
Do I have a personal injury case here?
26/03
Official paperwork for foreign visitors to Munich
26/03
Airlines used by pet owners flying to Germany
26/03
Special offers with Deutsche Bahn in first class
26/03
Owing self-employment tax to the U.S.
26/03
Munich babysitters available
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

22/03
Revoke Article 50 and Remain in the EU - Petition
09/03
Mega art sale!!!
05/03
Kabalistic Tarots Reading
02/03
Lockup Single Garage
26/02
looking for a placement, working with refugees in Munich.
21/02
Kittens available for adoption
View all notices
Post a new notice