Around 200 police officers were in the area. The police tweeted the following map which shows the impacted area.

#S1: Update wg. d. Bombenfundes in #Hermsdorf verkehrt die S1 o. Halt in Hermsdorf.

Ab ca. 18:00 Uhr wird d. Zugverkehr zw. #Waidmannslust<>#Frohnau eingestellt.

Der 10-Min-Takt kann dann nur #Wannsee<>Waidmannslust angeb. werden.

Ein Schienenersatzverkehr wird dann eingerichtet. pic.twitter.com/15xtlzXEGN — S-Bahn Berlin (@SBahnBerlin) 9. Mai 2019

A radius of 500 metres has been cordoned off as officials attempt to diffuse the device. Two kindergartens, schools and a youth welfare facility have all been evacuated - along with homes in the area.

#S1: Update wg. d. Bombenfundes in #Hermsdorf verkehrt die S1 o. Halt in Hermsdorf.

Ab ca. 18:00 Uhr wird d. Zugverkehr zw. #Waidmannslust<>#Frohnau eingestellt.

Der 10-Min-Takt kann dann nur #Wannsee<>Waidmannslust angeb. werden.

Ein Schienenersatzverkehr wird dann eingerichtet. pic.twitter.com/15xtlzXEGN — S-Bahn Berlin (@SBahnBerlin) 9. Mai 2019

For those who are unable to find alternate accommodation, a temporary centre will be set up at the Georg-Herwegh-Gymnasium during the operation.

Trains on the local S-Bahn line, which runs through the area, will be suspended until the device is defused. This includes the B96 and S1 lines.

#S1: Update wg. d. Bombenfundes in #Hermsdorf verkehrt die S1 o. Halt in Hermsdorf.

Ab ca. 18:00 Uhr wird d. Zugverkehr zw. #Waidmannslust<>#Frohnau eingestellt.

Der 10-Min-Takt kann dann nur #Wannsee<>Waidmannslust angeb. werden.

Ein Schienenersatzverkehr wird dann eingerichtet. pic.twitter.com/15xtlzXEGN — S-Bahn Berlin (@SBahnBerlin) 9. Mai 2019

A rail replacement bus has been set up by authorities. Cars will also be forbidden from entering the area.

Bomb discovery common across Germany

Uncovering World War Two bombs is relatively common in Germany. In April 2019 a 250kg bomb was found near Frankfurt, the detonation of which caused a massive water fountain.

SEE ALSO: What you need to know about WWII bomb disposals in Germany

Also in April, the discovery of a bomb on the outskirts of Cologne led to significant disruption and delays.

At the end of March, 10,000 people were evacuated in Rostock after a WWII bomb discovery.

In February, over 4,000 residents in Essen were evacuated when an American bomb was found during construction work.

Just a couple of weeks later, a 250 kilogram bomb was found in the centre of Nuremberg during construction work, leading to the evacuation of 8,000 residents.

The largest post-war evacuation happened in September 2017, following the discovery of a bomb weighing several tons near the Frankfurt university campus. More than 60,000 people were affected.