Advertisement

'Blockbuster' WWII bomb to force evacuation of 60,000 in Frankfurt

AFP
news@thelocal.de
3 September 2017
08:31 CEST+02:00
bombdisposalevacuationwwii

Share this article

'Blockbuster' WWII bomb to force evacuation of 60,000 in Frankfurt
The building site where the bomb was discovered. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
3 September 2017
08:31 CEST+02:00
At least 60,000 people will be forced from their homes in central Frankfurt on Sunday, as Germany begins an operation to defuse a huge unexploded World War II bomb dubbed "blockbuster".

It will be the biggest evacuation of its kind in post-war Germany, Frankfurt's security chief Markus Frank said.

The 1.8-tonne British bomb, which German media said was nicknamed "Wohnblockknacker" -- or blockbuster -- for its ability to wipe out whole streets and flatten buildings, was discovered on Tuesday during building works.

Police have since been guarding the bomb site, which is close to the city centre and just some 2.5 kilometres north of the main Zeil shopping area.

Frank said homes and buildings within a 1.5-kilometre radius of the site were to be cleared by 7am, and residents will likely need to stay away until 7pm.

"We must have this area completely cleared by 8am," Frank said.

The Westend district is home to many of Frankfurt's top bankers, including European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, who is known however to spend his weekends away from the German city.

Two major hospitals are also within the evacuation zone, including one with a big ward of newborns. Staff at the affected hospitals began transferring patients and infants to other medical centres beginning Saturday.

READ ALSO: Kindergarten evacuated after child brings WWII bomb to class

"We have almost finished the evacuation in the hospitals, but for retirement homes, it's going to take a bit more time," a spokesman for the city's firefighters said.

The massive bomb in question is an HC 4000, a high capacity explosive used in air raids by Britain's Royal Air Force during World War II and contains 1.4 tonnes of explosives.

Although police have said there is no immediate danger, the bomb's massive size prevents them from taking any chances during the disarming process.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are regularly found buried in Germany, legacies of the intense bombing campaigns by the Allied forces against Nazi Germany.

On Saturday, 21,000 people had to be evacuated from the western city of Koblenz as bomb disposal experts defused an unexploded American World War II shell.

In May, 50,000 residents were forced to leave their homes in the northern city of Hanover for an operation to defuse several WWII-era bombs.

One of the biggest such evacuations to date took place on Christmas Day 2016, when another unexploded British bomb, containing 1.8 tonnes of explosives, prompted the evacuation of 54,000 people in the southern city of Augsburg.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about WWII bomb disposals in Germany

bombdisposalevacuationwwii

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Everything you need to know about WWII bomb disposals in Germany

Largest ever evacuation set to take place in Frankfurt after WWII bomb found

Polish parliament mulls demand for Germany to pay WWII reparations

50,000 evacuated in Germany over unexploded WWII bombs

Tenth of Hanover's population faces evacuation after bomb find

WWII bomb find brings 'traffic chaos', mass evacuation to Düsseldorf

54,000 evacuated on Christmas after Germany finds WWII bomb

Germany is 'rejecting' responsibility for WWII, Polish ruling party head claims
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany insists on these 8 things, even though they're rubbish

These 10 witty sayings prove Germans think everything revolves around beer

Goodbye summer! Temperatures predicted to plunge 15C by weekend
Advertisement

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

German corporations team up against US tech heavyweights with new platform

8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
Advertisement
9,333 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 6 events from around Germany you can’t miss in September 2017
  2. Germany football stars slam 'fans' for Nazi chants
  3. 10 things to know about refugees and asylum in Germany
  4. Let it all out! This is what changes in Germany in September 2017
  5. Father charged for deaths of six teenagers poisoned in his garden hut
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/09
Lost iPhone - Lilienstr. Munich
03/09
Rules about making noise on a Sunday
03/09
Two mortgages for one home
03/09
Munich babysitters wanted
03/09
Motorcycling rideouts
03/09
Hooray, I have a TT stalker
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
View all notices
Advertisement