Chemnitz football club fires staff over neo-Nazi tribute

<p>Chemnitz's CEO Thomas Uhlig resigned on Sunday over the scandal -- and on Monday the club sacked a member of the communications department and the stadium announcer.</p><p>A political storm was whipped up in Saxony state before Saturday's 4-4 draw at home to Altglienicke when Chemnitz fans paid tribute before kick-off to Thomas Haller, a leading figure in eastern Germany's far-right scene.</p><p>Haller reportedly took part in racist riots that rocked the city last year following the fatal stabbing of a German man, allegedly by immigrant men.</p><p>Haller had for years provided security for the club and co-founded the "HooNaRa" (Hooligans-Nazis-Racists) group in the 1990s that was disbanded in 2007, local broadcaster MDR reported.</p><p>Before Saturday's match, a picture of Haller was displayed on a video screen at the stadium, there was a minute's silence and banners -- one saying "Rest in peace Tommy -- were rolled out, while Haller was praised in a speech.</p><p>Klaus Siemon, the club's administrator, said: "It must be clarified how this could have happened."</p><p>Siemon claims some of the club's staff were threatened with violence, reportedly by supporters, unless the tribute took place.</p><p>"According to the relevant employees, there were threats of rioting," said Siemon.</p><p>"This circumstance justifies at least the initial suspicion of a serious coercion and we have informed the authorities."</p><p>The club has since learned "that relevant well-known figures from the right-wing extremist scene travelled from other cities to Chemnitz" to pay tribute to Haller before Saturday's match.</p><p>Chemnitz has also fined striker Daniel Frahn, who held up a T-shirt with a logo that is popular amongst neo-Nazis during the match but later apologized.</p><p>"I was not aware that this T-shirt was so widely used in the Nazi scene," said Frahn in a statement. </p><p>Germany's North-East Football Union have said they are investigating Chemnitzer FC and also third division side Energie Cottbus, whose fans waved a flag which also bore the text "Rest in Peace, Tommy" during Saturday's home match.</p>