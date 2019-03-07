Racist crime rises sharply in state of Saxony

<p>Reported offences - including mainly assaults but also threats and arson attacks -- increased by 38 percent to 317, with a total of 481 victims, said victim's support group RAA Sachsen.</p><p>Saxony is home to the city of Chemnitz where a German man's fatal stabbing, allegedly by asylum seekers, sparked mass protests in September which saw neo-Nazis rampaging through the streets targeting people of foreign appearance.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190227/report-refugees-in-the-former-east-are-ten-times-more-likely-to-be-victims-of-hate-crimes">Refugees in Eastern Germany '10 times more likely' to be hate crime victims: report</a></strong></p><p>RAA Sachsen, which offers counselling services for victims of hate crimes, said it counted 79 attacks motivated by rightwing extremism in Chemnitz - four times higher than the previous year.</p><p>The state's two biggest cities, Dresden and Leipzig, each saw 60 attacks, including racially-motivated assaults as well as crimes targeting leftwing activists, journalists and members of sexual minorities, the group said.</p><p>In one incident in April, a 27-year-old homosexual man, Christopher W., was murdered by three far-right assailants who had insulted him for being gay.</p><p>And last weekend, eight drunken men attacked and injured a 22-year-old man from West Africa, Leipzig police said on Thursday.</p><p>Eastern Germany, which still lags behind the west in terms of jobs and prosperity some 30 years on from Germany's reunification, has become a hotbed for far-right extremism.</p><p>It has the strongest level of support for the anti-immigration AfD party which has led opposition to Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2015 decision to keep the borders open at the height of Europe's migrant crisis.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180831/we-arent-all-nazis-chemnitz-on-edge-after-anti-migrant-violence">'We aren't all Nazis': Chemnitz on edge after anti-migrant violence</a></strong></p>