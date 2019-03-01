BlaBlaCar to tackle German long-distance bus market

The French firm plans to link up 60 cities in Germany and the Benelux countries with its BlaBlaBus lines, chief executive Nicolas Brusson told business daily Handelsblatt.

"People want an alternative" to Flixbus, he said, which has nailed down an almost 95 percent share of the German market according to Berlin-based consultancy IGES.

Passengers could complete their journeys to destinations not served by the bus network using BlaBlaCar's ride-sharing platform, Brusson added.

BlaBlaCar's bet on buses began last year when it took over Ouibus, the

coach subsidiary of French state rail operator SNCF.

Its first German lines could begin operation in a few months, depending on how smoothly talks go with local bus firms, Brusson said.

Like Flixmobility, Flixbus' Munich-based parent company, BlaBlaCar will

organise the timetables and sell tickets online or via mobile apps, while the buses themselves would be run by subcontractors.

"We will of course offer very attractive fares early on" to challenge Flixbus' low-cost offer, Brusson said.