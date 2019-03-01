BlaBlaCar to tackle German long-distance bus market

<p>The French firm plans to link up 60 cities in Germany and the Benelux countries with its BlaBlaBus lines, chief executive Nicolas Brusson told business daily Handelsblatt.</p><p>"People want an alternative" to Flixbus, he said, which has nailed down an almost 95 percent share of the German market according to Berlin-based consultancy IGES.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180306/flixbus-to-take-on-deutsche-bahn-with-low-cost-trains-from-berlin-hamburg">Flixbus to take on Deutsche Bahn with low cost trains from Berlin, Hamburg</a></strong></p><p>Passengers could complete their journeys to destinations not served by the bus network using BlaBlaCar's ride-sharing platform, Brusson added.</p><p>BlaBlaCar's bet on buses began last year when it took over Ouibus, thecoach subsidiary of French state rail operator SNCF.</p><p>Its first German lines could begin operation in a few months, depending on how smoothly talks go with local bus firms, Brusson said.</p><p>Like Flixmobility, Flixbus' Munich-based parent company, BlaBlaCar willorganise the timetables and sell tickets online or via mobile apps, while the buses themselves would be run by subcontractors.</p><p>"We will of course offer very attractive fares early on" to challenge Flixbus' low-cost offer, Brusson said.</p>