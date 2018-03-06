Flixbus to take on Deutsche Bahn with low-cost trains from Berlin, Hamburg

<p>The "Flixtrains", decked out in the trademark bright-green of the company's low-cost buses, will travel from Hamburg to Cologne from March 24th, while the Stuttgart to Berlin line will open in April.</p><p>Prices will start from €9.99, lower than those of rival Deutsche Bahn.</p><p>"We already proved with Flixbus that mobility doesn't have to be expensive," company founder Andre Schwaemmlein said in a statement.</p><p>"With the integration of Flixtrain, the options for German travellers are becoming even more attractive."</p><p>Germany's rail sector was liberalised in 1994 but remains dominated by Deutsche Bahn, which still accounts for 99 percent of all long-distance rail journeys.</p><p>The Flixbus company will not own its Flixtrains, partnering instead with Czech rail operator Leo Express and Nuremberg operator BahnTouristikExpress.</p><p>The firm first dipped its toes in the rail business last year when it came to the rescue of insolvent start-up Locomore, allowing it to resume its low-cost Berlin to Stuttgart route.</p><p>Founded just five years ago, Flixbus has grown into Germany's most popular long-distance bus company and has since expanded into 25 other European countries, transporting over 100 million people.</p><p>The low-cost giant has now set its sights on the United States, where it plans to take on the iconic Greyhound Lines by launching a series of long-distance bus services in California later this year.</p>