Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Microsoft warns of hacker attacks on Germany, EU elections

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 February 2019
15:59 CET+01:00
datahackerbna

Share this article

Microsoft warns of hacker attacks on Germany, EU elections
Photo: DPA
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 February 2019
15:59 CET+01:00
Tech giant Microsoft said Wednesday it had detected hacker "attacks" ahead of European Parliament and national elections in the EU, in a warning to civil society groups, politicians and campaigns.

The firm said a group it calls Strontium was behind the attacks, known to
security firms and government agencies as Fancy Bear or APT28 and widely believed to be linked to Russian intelligence.

"At Microsoft, we've seen recent activity targeting democratic institutions in Europe," security chief Tom Burt wrote in a blog post.

"Attacks are not limited to campaigns themselves but often extend to think
tanks and non-profit organizations working on topics related to democracy, electoral integrity and public policy and that are often in contact with government officials," he added.

APT28 has previously targeted the German parliament, or Bundestag, including in the summer of 2017 before countrywide elections.

SEE ALSO: The ongoing cyber attack on Germany's government - what we know so far

SEE ALSO: Security crisis: hackers invade German government's data network

Among others, Microsoft found the hackers targeted 104 employee accounts from well-known groups the German Council on Foreign Relations, the Aspen Institutes in Europe and the German Marshall Fund (GMF) between September and December 2018.

The hackers deployed so-called "spearphishing" tactics -- using targeted
fake emails or websites to try and harvest workers' credentials and gain access to computer systems.

Among the targets were employees based in EU members Belgium, France, Germany, Poland and Romania as well as non-member Serbia.

"Organizations and individuals need to be aware and prepared that malign forces, including sophisticated state actors, seek to exploit them in the digital space," GMF president Karen Donfried said in a blog post.

"It is more important than ever that we be vigilant to protect our democracies from foreign interference, including online."

The Old Continent faces a string of votes in the coming months, including
European Parliament elections in May, parliamentary polls in Estonia, Finland and Belgium and presidential ballots in Slovakia, Ukraine and Lithuania.

"It is highly likely that foreign powers will target many of these elections," former NATO secretary-general and Danish prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen warned last week at the Munich Security conference

Attacks could come "either by breaking into electoral systems, covertly supporting candidates or in getting toxic news in traditional and online media," he added.

Former US vice president Joe Biden backed Rasmussen in warning of "cyber attacks, dark money influence operations and disinformation" used by "Russian but also other actors".

datahackerbna
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Six golden rules for creating the ideal German cover letter and résumé
  2. What you need to know about filing taxes as an American in Germany
  3. German word of the day: Moin
  4. Prepare for Brexit: The ultimate checklist for Brits in Germany
  5. The complete guide to how you can (still) live cheaply in Berlin

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Six golden rules for creating the ideal German cover letter and résumé
  2. What you need to know about filing taxes as an American in Germany
  3. German word of the day: Moin
  4. Prepare for Brexit: The ultimate checklist for Brits in Germany
  5. The complete guide to how you can (still) live cheaply in Berlin

Discussion forum

21/02
Cycling clubs and groups in Munich
20/02
Archaeology jobs in/near Munich and Bavaria
20/02
English-speakers living in Rosenheim
20/02
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
20/02
Elementary School in Taunus - What about Phorms?
20/02
Is living at Potsdamer Platz that bad?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/02
Looking for an Israeli who did/does Work & Travel in Germany
16/02
Automotive industry and future of Germany
09/02
Tax agent wanted for personal tax return near Stuttgart
05/02
The International School of Hamburg's Annual Talent Show
04/02
Legion Magazine online
02/02
Do you feel stressed?
View all notices
Post a new notice