Microsoft warns of hacker attacks on Germany, EU elections

<p>The firm said a group it calls Strontium was behind the attacks, known tosecurity firms and government agencies as Fancy Bear or APT28 and widely believed to be linked to Russian intelligence.</p><p>"At Microsoft, we've seen recent activity targeting democratic institutions in Europe," security chief Tom Burt wrote in a blog post.</p><p>"Attacks are not limited to campaigns themselves but often extend to thinktanks and non-profit organizations working on topics related to democracy, electoral integrity and public policy and that are often in contact with government officials," he added.</p><p>APT28 has previously targeted the German parliament, or Bundestag, including in the summer of 2017 before countrywide elections.</p><p>Among others, Microsoft found the hackers targeted 104 employee accounts from well-known groups the German Council on Foreign Relations, the Aspen Institutes in Europe and the German Marshall Fund (GMF) between September and December 2018.</p><p>The hackers deployed so-called "spearphishing" tactics -- using targetedfake emails or websites to try and harvest workers' credentials and gain access to computer systems.</p><p>Among the targets were employees based in EU members Belgium, France, Germany, Poland and Romania as well as non-member Serbia.</p><p>"Organizations and individuals need to be aware and prepared that malign forces, including sophisticated state actors, seek to exploit them in the digital space," GMF president Karen Donfried said in a blog post.</p><p>"It is more important than ever that we be vigilant to protect our democracies from foreign interference, including online."</p><p>The Old Continent faces a string of votes in the coming months, includingEuropean Parliament elections in May, parliamentary polls in Estonia, Finland and Belgium and presidential ballots in Slovakia, Ukraine and Lithuania.</p><p>"It is highly likely that foreign powers will target many of these elections," former NATO secretary-general and Danish prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen warned last week at the Munich Security conference</p><p>Attacks could come "either by breaking into electoral systems, covertly supporting candidates or in getting toxic news in traditional and online media," he added.</p><p>Former US vice president Joe Biden backed Rasmussen in warning of "cyber attacks, dark money influence operations and disinformation" used by "Russian but also other actors".</p>