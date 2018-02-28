Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Security crisis: hackers invade German government's data network

Foreign hackers have invaded the data network of Germany’s federal government and security authorities, according to information obtained by the German Press Agency (DPA).

The Russian hacker group known as APT28 has successfully attacked Germany’s foreign and defence ministries and captured data, security circles stated on Wednesday. This is in spite of the fact that the federal administration's data network is considered to be secure.

The attack was first recognized by German security authorities in December and reportedly went on for a long time, possibly a whole year.

Since December, the authorities have been trying to find out how deep the hackers had infiltrated the government network. A security expert said that if the entire federal data network were to be affected, this would be equivalent to a “maximum credible accident.”

Computer experts suspect that Russian government agencies are involved. According to investigators, it's likely that the same hackers involved in this case are the ones who were likely responsible for the one that targeted the Bundestag (German parliament) in 2015.

Germany's domestic secret service said in 2016 it had evidence that Russia was behind a series of cyber attacks, including one that targeted the Bundestag in 2015.

The investigations are being conducted by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), which is responsible for counter-espionage. The Federal Intelligence Service (BND) has also been involved in the investigations.

