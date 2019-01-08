Probe underway after Bremen AfD leader seriously injured in targeted gang attack

<p>Magnitz, who is chairman of the the anti-immigration AfD in Bremen, in the north of the country, and a member of parliament in Germany, was assaulted in the city centre on Monday afternoon. <a href="https://www.presseportal.de/blaulicht/pm/35235/4159891" target="_blank">Police said</a> the attack took place in front of the Theater am Goetheplatz at around 5.20pm.</p><p>"Given the victim's work, we believe that this is a politically motivated act," police said.</p><p><a href="https://www.afd-bremen.de/2019/01/attentat-auf-frank-magnitz-mdb-pressemitteilung-vom-07-01-2019/" target="_blank">The AfD party in Bremen</a> published a shocking photo that showed the injuries. In the picture, Magnitz is unconscious on a hospital bed, his face bleeding and swollen with a gash on his forehead.</p><p>The statement by AfD Bremen said three people with their faces covered had carried out the attack. Magnitz had attended a New Year's reception hosted by local newspaper the Weser-Kurier before the assault, party officials said.</p><p>"They hit him with a piece of wood until he was unconscious and then kicked him on the ground," a statement from the party said, adding that a construction worker had intervened to stop the assault.</p><p>The party said it would be watching closely how politicians react to this attack. "Today is a black day for democracy in Germany," the statement added.</p><p>"The state executive committee and the members of the AfD state association are shocked," continued the statement. "We wish Frank Magnitz a good and quick recovery."AfD politician Jörg Meuthen said on Twitter that Magnitz was "beaten half to death". He added that he was "devastated" and described it as a "cowardly and repugnant attack".</p><p>Police are investigating and urged anyone with information to come forward.</p><p>The attack was condemned by opposition politicians and commentators, including Cem Özdemir of the Green party. He said on Twitter that he hoped the perpetrators would be caught.</p><p>"There is no justification whatsoever for violence," even against the AfD, he added. "Those who fight with hate only allow hate to win in the end."</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Ich hoffe der oder die Täter werden bald ermittelt & verurteilt. Auch gegenüber der AfD gibt es keinerlei Rechtfertigung für Gewalt. Wer Hass mit Hass bekämpft, lässt am Ende immer den Hass gewinnen. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nazisraus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nazisraus</a> aber mit den Methoden unseres Rechtsstaates! <a href="https://t.co/mhaYpjeZt2">https://t.co/mhaYpjeZt2</a></p>— Cem Özdemir (@cem_oezdemir) <a href="https://twitter.com/cem_oezdemir/status/1082415700109598721?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of the SPD said on Twitter: "Violence must never be a means of political confrontation - regardless of who or what the motives are for it. There is no justification for this." </p><p>Johannes Kahrs, an MP from the Social Democrats, junior partners in the ruling coalition, said "violence is never acceptable" and that "extremism in any form is rubbish". He wished Magnitz a quick recovery.</p><p>Last week, an explosive device detonated in a rubbish bin <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190104/investigation-underway-after-explosion-outside-afd-office-in-saxony">damaged an AfD office in Döbeln, Saxony. </a>Police reportedly arrested three men from Döbeln but they were later released. Authorities said there was not sufficient evidence to detain them in custody.</p><p>The AfD, which has a strong anti-immigration stance, entered Germany's parliament with almost 13 percent of the vote in September 2017.</p>