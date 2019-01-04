Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Investigation underway after explosion outside AfD office in Saxony

4 January 2019
11:22 CET+01:00
explosioncrimeafdsaxony

Investigation underway after explosion outside AfD office in Saxony
Emergency workers at the scene of the explosion. Photo: DPA
4 January 2019
11:22 CET+01:00
Police have launched a probe after an explosion took place in front of an Alternative for Germany (AfD) party office in the eastern German city of Döbeln.

Officers said that at around 7.20 p.m. on Thursday an "unknown substance was detonated" in front of the party office in Bahnhofstraße in Döbeln, Saxony.

No injuries were reported however, doors and windows of the building were damaged, as well as two neighbouring buildings. Two parked cars were also damaged.

Authorities are investigating how the explosion occurred and if it was a politically motivated attack. No further information about any possible suspects has been released.

The suspected attack was condemned by politicians.

"There is no justification for the attack," Saxony's deputy prime minister Martin Dulig, of the Social Democrats, wrote on Twitter on Friday morning. "Violence is not a means of democracy. The AfD must be fought politically and not with explosives."

Dulig continued: "This attack helps the AfD and harms democracy".

It's not the first time offices of the far-right party have been targetted. The AfD office in Borna, about an hour's drive from Döbeln, was damaged in mid-December. According to police, unknown perpetrators threw a slab against the window.

Meanwhile, in September the AfD office in Chemnitz and the office of AfD politician Jens Maier in Dresden were the targets of political anger: Both offices had been smeared with paint.

Maier tweeted about the incident at the Döbeln office on Friday and shared pictures. He said the AfD "will not be intimidated" and "will never give up".

explosioncrimeafdsaxony
