Starting in August, the DB has plans to sell train tickets for long distance travel in second-class from €19.90.

The special offer, called a “Super Sparpreis” or a super economy price, will become a permanent price option for tickets. Currently tickets can only be bought from two categories: the normal "Flexpreis" (flexible price) and the "Sparpreis" (economy price).

Starting at €19.90, the new ticket aimed at bargain hunters will be cheaper than the other two ticket options, though it will only be available in limited numbers and cannot be cancelled.

The DB also has plans to broaden the features of its “City Ticket” for passengers on long distance trains. This would mean that customers on national routes will be allowed to use their train tickets as valid fare for local transport in the cities and towns they depart from and arrive in.

As of August, this will apply to all long distance travellers, rather than just those in possession of the discount cards Bahncard 25 and Bahncard 50 as is currently the case.

For journeys on the DB’s ICE, Intercity and Eurocity trains which are over 100 kilometres, the "City Ticket" will be included with all economy fare and flexible fare tickets, but not with the new super economy fare.

SEE ALSO: Flixbus to take on Deutsche Bahn with low-cost trains from Berlin, Hamburg