Pilot left to use own instincts - and almost lands at wrong airport

<div>Fuhlsbüttel or Finkenwerder? They are both airfields in Hamburg, but they are 15 kilometers apart. One pilot is now very much aware of that fact.</div><div>On the way to Hamburg last Friday, he mistakenly began to land on the Airbus company airfield at Finkenwerder.</div><div>The German air traffic authority reported that the plane had already begun to descend when air traffic controllers alerted the pilot to his mistake.</div><div>The plane eventually landed safely on the right runway in Fuhlsbüttel.</div><div>How did this happen? According to the Hamburger Abendblatt, construction on runway 5 in Fuhlsbüttel meant the “instrument landing system” was unavailable, so the pilot was given permission to fly by sight - which works well, as long as you know where you’re going.</div><div>“With the help of his other instruments, the pilot really should have noticed that he was too far from his destination”, an air traffic authority spokeswoman told the Hamburg newspaper.</div><div>The flight handbook even warns pilots that there are multiple airports in the city - and not to mix them up. </div><div><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180320/germanys-top-judges-hear-case-that-could-offer-plane-passengers-a-big-boost">Germany's top judges hear case that could offer plane passengers a big boost</a></strong></div>