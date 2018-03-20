Germany’s top judges hear case that could offer plane passengers a big boost

<p>Anyone who flies regularly will know the annoyance. You book a flight months in advance in order to get a good deal. But then an unforeseen event forces you to cancel your flight.</p><p>Currently many airlines will keep your money, or at the least they will take a large part of it as an “administrative fee” if you change your booking.</p><p>Two customers of Lufthansa decided they were sick of this rule and so took the airline to court. According to their argument, a flight booking should be treated like a work contract. If you employ someone to undertake a job for you in Germany, it is possible to cancel and receive a refund. Why should that be different for airlines, the plaintiffs asked.</p><p>Two district courts in North Rhine-Westphalia rejected their case. But the plaintiffs didn’t give up, taking their appeal to the highest court in the country.</p><p>The Consumer Protection Organization (VZBV) has predicted that the high court judges will rule in the customers’ favour.</p><p>Felix Methmann, a travel law expert at the VZBV, also argued that flights were a type of work contract and “in work contracts there is a rule that they can be cancelled ahead of time.”</p><p>Paragraph 648 of the German Civil Code concerns the rights customers have when they cancel their contract, stating that the company is allowed to keep the money in case of a cancellation. But it also makes clear that the company must return at least part of the money if the service has been sold to another customer.</p><p>In the specific case, the two plaintiffs booked flights from Hamburg to Miami via Frankfurt at a cost of €2,766 in 2015.</p><p>When they tried to cancel them two months before the departure date due to an illness, Lufthansa returned around €260 in taxes and administrative fees. The pair would have only had a right to a refund of the flight costs if they had booked a more expensive ticket.</p><p>The two lower courts ruled that the fault lay with the customers, as they had the option to buy refundable tickets at a higher price but chose not to.</p><p>But Methmann argued that it is the responsibility of the airlines to prove that they have been unable to sell the service.</p><p>“Customers cannot be expected to provide proof, as they are not the ones who have access to the booking system,” he said.</p><p>It is unclear whether the high court will announce its ruling on Tuesday.</p>