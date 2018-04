The course to be held on Sunday will be offering a practical and theoretical element, which will include watching short video clips about the subject matter, reported Welt and several German media on Thursday.

For the practical element, participants have been informed to bring along a hand mirror, hand towel and lubricant.

The course is being offered as part of the Student Committee's (AStA) campaign days for sexual self-determination, where there will also be various lectures, panel discussions and other workshops.

The course costs €250 but is also financed by student union funds, a move which is criticized by the Christian Democrat student union (RCDS).

Philip Schütze, the deputy chairman of the RCDS Bielefeld, called the event “a bad joke.”

“There is no scientific and serious approach and no open discussion on power and gender relationships,” he said. “The RCDS cannot imagine that this would be possible in a room with ten masturbating women.”

Yet the university management has said that the 2.5-hour long workshop is a student affair, and as such it does not have influence over its content.

“The university does not evaluate the content of student events,” said the university management in a statement. “This applies in particular to offers by the AStA.”