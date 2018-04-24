Couple attack passengers on Berlin train for interrupting oral sex

<p>A violent clash took place on Sunday between a couple and other travellers on an S-Bahn train at around 11:30am, <a href="https://www.presseportal.de/blaulicht/pm/70238/3924743" target="_blank">according to the federal police report</a>.</p><p>The clash occurred after a 36-year-old woman was reportedly on her knees pleasuring her 38-year-old partner on the S5 train between Jannowitzbrücke and Ostbahnhof stations.</p><p>Children were among the train travellers to witness the act.</p><p>An 18-year-old female approached the couple and asked them to stop, after which there was a verbal argument and the 36-year-old woman insulted the 18-year-old and slapped her in the face.</p><p>The woman then attacked the victim’s companion, a young man, by punching him in the face.</p><p>After the 38-year-old male partner proceeded to attack the young woman’s companion, another passenger held him down.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.de/20171017/police-arrive-at-munich-u-bahn-after-sex-pair-shock-commuters&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwjpiOiRv9LaAhUKKsAKHSSID1kQFggFMAA&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1767493976&usg=AOvVaw1-555sMxJVHXB8mTiyYv3F">Police arrive at Munich U-Bahn after sex pair shock commuters</a></strong></p><p>That’s when another traveller pulled the emergency brake and the train came to a stop upon entering Berlin’s Ostbahnhof station.</p><p>The two victims suffered from light injuries, including bruises and scratches.</p><p>As for the sex pair who had initially fled the platform, shortly afterward federal police officers arrested the 36-year-old and her partner later gave himself in to the police.</p><p>Investigations were initiated against the couple for public nuisance and assault.</p><p>But they were released after all necessary police measures had been completed, the police report states.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/page/view/membership-offer?utm_source=website&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=spring_sale_de_article"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1524560907_springsale.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 148px;" /></a></p>