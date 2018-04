After finding a suspected corpse in Baden-Wüttemberg, police and fire brigades have called off the investigation - because the body was actually a decapitated doll.

A local walker called emergency services after he believed he had found a dead body on the edge of river Rems near the town of Weinstadt, about 25 minutes outside of Stuttgart.

Around the same time as the call, a police patrol was driving through the area and also reported a headless figure near the river bank.

No one at the time was able to make out that the body without-a-head was, in fact, a life-sized doll.

“It looked just like a human corpse,” said a police spokesperson in the area.

It was already dark by the time the would-be crime was reported to police investigators, likely inhibiting their ability to see the toy for what it was.

According to the report, the apparent-corpse was lying in the run-off water of an inaccessible drainage pipe, and could only be seen from a distance.

Fire rescuers eventually gained access to the pipe system from other end - at which point they were able to determine that the headless body was that of a figurine.

Why the doll was headless, or lying in a pipe system on the edge of the Rem river, remains unclear.