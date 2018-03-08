Spring in temperatures: 18C weather predicted for coming weekend

On Saturday the southwest of the country will enjoy temperatures reaching up to 18C, according to the DWD, but the warm air will be accompanied by clouds and rain.

And while it won’t be so warm in the rest of the country, it will be largely cloudy and rainy. Only in the very north and very southeast of Germany is the sun predicted to break through the clouds.

Even on Thursday the DWD was bold enough to predict temperatures that meant that scarves and hats could be left at home. Highs of 14C were predicted for the Rhine region. But the winter was still holding in the northeast of the country where snow was predicted for Thursday evening.

On Friday highs of 15C are predicted for the south and west of the country. Central Germany could experience rainfall, but elsewhere it should stay largely dry.

The Föhne, a warm wind that blows in from the south, could push temperatures close to 20C in the Alps on Sunday. That's a fairly spectacular turn around for a region that experienced a record -30.5C just over a week ago.

SEE ALSO: Coldest late February night on Germany's highest peak in over a century