Coldest late February night on Germany’s highest peak in over a century

DPA/The Local
27 February 2018
11:25 CET+01:00
The weather station on top of Zugspitze, the highest mountain in Germany, recorded a temperature of -30.5C on Monday evening, the furthest the mercury has fallen at this time of year since records began.

The German Weather Service (DWD) said that the weather station on the 2,962-metre peak had never recorded such a cold temperature at the end of February, despite taking constant measurements since 1901.

The coldest ever temperature on the mountain, which sits on Germany’s southern border to Austria, was recorded in February 1940 and stood at -35.6C.

The reason for the cold snap is that high pressure “Hartmut” has brought icy air to the Bundesrepublik. And there is no let up in sight. On Tuesday evening temperatures should sink by a further one or two degrees.

