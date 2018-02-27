Coldest late February night on Germany’s highest peak in over a century

The German Weather Service (DWD) said that the weather station on the 2,962-metre peak had never recorded such a cold temperature at the end of February, despite taking constant measurements since 1901.

The coldest ever temperature on the mountain, which sits on Germany’s southern border to Austria, was recorded in February 1940 and stood at -35.6C.

The reason for the cold snap is that high pressure “Hartmut” has brought icy air to the Bundesrepublik. And there is no let up in sight. On Tuesday evening temperatures should sink by a further one or two degrees.

