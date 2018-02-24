'Don't gloat': Germans get Canada travel advice after Olympic hockey shock

Germany's player celebrate after defeating Canada. Photo: DPA

German tourists planning a trip to Canada received some tongue-in-cheek advice from their government Friday after their unheralded ice hockey team dumped mighty Canada out of the Winter Olympics, being warned not to gloat at their guests.

Germany completed a shock run to their first men's Olympic hockey final by dethroning the two-time defending champions Canada 4-3 in Pyeongchang to book a gold medal showdown against Olympic Athletes from Russia.

"Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy," tweeted the German Foreign Office @GermanyDiplo.

"Be nice, don't gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate. Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer!"

"It's amazing. I can't believe it. It's like a dream. For us it's like, I don't know, best thing ever," Germany goaltender Danny aus den Birken said after the surprise result.

"We have to realise we're playing in the final. I have to come down first to realise it.

"Who knows? If we keep fighting like this we have nothing to lose."

The Germans, familiar with one another from world championship play, are assured of an Olympic-best result -- their only prior medals being bronze in 1932 and as West Germany in 1976.

"We're just a bunch of hard-working guys who sacrifice for each other," said German forward Patrick Hager. "It's hard to believe. It gives you goosebumps."

Canada's nightmare defeat added to the misery of a hockey-mad nation a day after the women's team, seeking a fifth consecutive gold, lost the final to the United States in a shootout.

