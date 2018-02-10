Dahlmeier's biathlon win gives Germany its first gold at Winter Olympics

AFP
10 February 2018
14:28 CET+01:00
Germany's Laura Dahlmeier celebrates after taking first place in the women's 7,5 km sprint biathlon event at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Franck Fife/AFP
Laura Dahlmeier won Germany's first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday, snatching victory in the women's biathlon sprint.
Second came Norway's Marte Olsbu with Veronika Vitkova of the Czech Republic in third place.
It was 24-year-old Dahlmeier's first Olympic medal, and she owed it in part to her faultless shooting.
She was a comfortable winner, with a gap of more than 24 seconds separating her from Olsbu who just managed to edge Vitkova in the silver medal duel.