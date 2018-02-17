Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Freed German-Turkish journalist says Ankara held him 'hostage'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 February 2018
14:39 CET+01:00
deniz yücelturkey

Share this article

Freed German-Turkish journalist says Ankara held him 'hostage'
Deniz Yücel. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 February 2018
14:39 CET+01:00
A German-Turkish journalist who was freed in Turkey after spending more than a year in jail without trial said he was held "hostage" by Ankara and that other journalists are still stuck in Turkish prisons just "for doing their job".
Deniz Yücel, 44, the Turkey-based correspondent of Die Welt newspaper, landed in Berlin on Friday night hours after being released from a high security prison in Istanbul.
 
In a video posted on social media during the night Yücel said: "The funny thing is that I still do not know why I was jailed for a year, why I was held hostage for a year."
 
Yücel, who has both German and Turkish citizenship, had been accused of writing propaganda in support of terrorism. He is among more than 100 journalists and writers to be detained in Turkey since the failed July 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
 
On Friday, prosecutors presented an indictment seeking up to 18 years in jail for Yücel on charges of "making terror propaganda" and "inciting public hatred and hostility", but he left the country.
 
In the video, Yücel also highlighted the plight of other journalists jailed in Turkey, saying they had "done nothing but their job".
 
On Friday, an Istanbul court also jailed three prominent Turkish journalists for life on charges of links to the group blamed for the failed coup.
 
Amnesty International said their sentencing had "drained the joy from
celebrations" over Yücel's release.
 
"I do not know why I was released today," said Yucel in the video. "Of course I rejoice (my freedom) but there is a bitter aftertaste."
 
Yücel's surprise release may help repair severely-eroded ties between Ankara and Berlin.
 
However a number of German citizens or dual nationals -- who are seen by Berlin as political hostages -- remain in Turkish prisons, among the more than 55,000 people arrested since the failed coup.
deniz yücelturkey
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Turkey frees German journalist held for a year without charge

Hurdles remain to rebuild damaged relations with Turkey, says Merkel

AfD leader faces legal action for saying ‘camel driver’ Turks should ‘go back to where they belong’

One year on and German journalist still sits in Turkish jail without charge

German police disperse Kurdish protest against Turkish offensive

Turkish and Kurdish groups accuse each other of importing foreign conflict into Germany

Kurdish footballer shot at while driving down autobahn near Aachen

Top German, Turkish diplomats to meet in Lower Saxony
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 English words you didn't know we pinched from German

Why you should consider becoming an English teacher in Germany

The 8 most beautiful places to get married across Germany
Advertisement

‘Being honest helps’: how expats have overcome loneliness in Germany

Abortion in Germany - 'where providing information is a crime'

How I made friends during my first year in Germany

‘It caused a real shitstorm’: meet the man who skewered Trump at last year’s Karneval
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven things to know about weed in Germany
  2. 10 English words you didn't know we pinched from German
  3. Why you should consider becoming an English teacher in Germany
  4. Ghanaian king who lives in southern Germany gifts his people a jail
  5. How one piece of paper holds the key to your future in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/02
Rent increased by 30% before renovation started
17/02
HELP! Set Vodafone Callya to English
17/02
Munich Hash House Harriers - next run: 3pm Sat. 10.Feb.2018
17/02
Munich dog sitting and walking services
17/02
Secondary Schools in Heidelberg
16/02
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement