Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Turkey frees German journalist held for a year without charge

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 February 2018
11:36 CET+01:00
yücelturkeyjournalist

Share this article

Turkey frees German journalist held for a year without charge
Deniz Yücel. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
16 February 2018
11:36 CET+01:00
Turkey Friday ordered the release of a German-Turkish journalist held for more than a year without charge, which could remove a major hurdle to repairing ties between Ankara and Berlin.

"Deniz Yücel is being freed," the German newspaper he worked for, Die Welt, said about the 44-year-old reporter.

Turkish state media confirmed he was being released on bail from pre-trial detention. He is accused of crimes of propaganda and incitement.

The German foreign ministry confirmed that Yücel was being released, declaring itself "relieved and happy".

Yücel's Turkish lawyer tweeted that "finally a release ruling has been made concerning my client".

The news was cheered by Yücel's many supporters, although a cloud still hovered over the case as Turkish state media reported that prosecutors had asked for an 18-year jail sentence.

Prosecutors accuse Yücel of "making terror propaganda" and "inciting public hatred and hostility", state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

However, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that the court-ordered release was "unconditional".

"We presume that he will be allowed to leave the country," he added.

#FreeDeniz campaign

The incarceration of the correspondent has been the biggest stumbling block to rebuilding badly damaged ties between the governments of Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Germany, home to a three-million-strong ethnic Turkish minority, has strongly criticised Erdogan's rights record, especially after a mass crackdown in response to a failed coup against him in July 2016.

Also detained were a number of German citizens or dual nationals whom Berlin considered political hostages.

Many German newspapers marked Yücel's first full year in custody without charge with front-page stories Wednesday, when the #FreeDeniz campaign held a major solidarity event in Berlin.

'Welcome to freedom!'

Politicians and commentators on Friday transformed the hashtag into a celebration of the news, with Justice Minister Heiko Maas tweeting: "The best news in a long time: Welcome to freedom!"

Merkel had on Thursday told Turkey's visiting Prime Minister Binali Yildirim that Yücel's detention stood in the way of efforts on both sides to improve "clouded" relations and marked a continuing "burden".

Speaking at a Berlin joint press conference with Yildirim, Merkel said that both sides "have an interest in improving ties -- possibly on the basis of shared values, but that isn't easy right now".

She reiterated German concerns about the rule of law in NATO partner Turkey, where Erdogan's government arrested and suspended tens of thousands of people after the failed coup.

Yildirim had repeatedly expressed "hope" this week that Yücel would soon be freed, while insisting that Turkish courts are independent.

"This isn't the case everything else turns on (in German-Turkish relations), but of course it's of great significance," a German foreign ministry spokesman said immediately after the journalist's release was reported.

Yücel gave himself up to police on February 14, 2017 after initially taking refuge inside a German diplomatic compound in Istanbul when media reported an arrest warrant had been issued against him. He has been in custody ever since.

Relations have recently started to recover from their deep crisis after Turkey released several German citizens.

Berlin had last year advised German investors and holidaymakers to avoid Turkey.

Gabriel had repeatedly discussed the Yücel case with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He had said Wednesday he hoped for "a positive decision soon by the independent Turkish court".

 
yücelturkeyjournalist
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Hurdles remain to rebuild damaged relations with Turkey, says Merkel

AfD leader faces legal action for saying ‘camel driver’ Turks should ‘go back to where they belong’

One year on and German journalist still sits in Turkish jail without charge

German police disperse Kurdish protest against Turkish offensive

Turkish and Kurdish groups accuse each other of importing foreign conflict into Germany

Kurdish footballer shot at while driving down autobahn near Aachen

Top German, Turkish diplomats to meet in Lower Saxony

Turkey frees another German 'political prisoner': Berlin
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 English words you didn't know we pinched from German

Why you should consider becoming an English teacher in Germany

The 8 most beautiful places to get married across Germany
Advertisement

‘Being honest helps’: how expats have overcome loneliness in Germany

Abortion in Germany - 'where providing information is a crime'

How I made friends during my first year in Germany

‘It caused a real shitstorm’: meet the man who skewered Trump at last year’s Karneval
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Seven things to know about weed in Germany
  2. Germany considers free public transport in fight to banish air pollution
  3. 10 English words you didn't know we pinched from German
  4. Why you should consider becoming an English teacher in Germany
  5. Germany’s controversial rent control law works after all (at least in central Berlin)
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/02
Rent increased by 30% before renovation started
16/02
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
16/02
Where to buy an English-language laptop computer
16/02
What is so funny about Fasching?
16/02
Secondary Schools in Heidelberg
16/02
Buying an apartment still inhabited by a tenant
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Let me hear your body talk
09/02
Improv Workshop BIF days: Out of my life
08/02
Performance art & multimedia exhibit
08/02
Barbara Kowa ~ performance art & gallery exhibit
30/01
Monica or sandra yackel
24/01
Right Hand drive BMW for Sale. Good deal offered
View all notices
Advertisement