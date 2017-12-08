Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

‘Teen’ asylum seeker on trial for Freiburg murder is 33, says father

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
8 December 2017
15:44 CET+01:00
trialrapefreiburgcrime

Share this article

‘Teen’ asylum seeker on trial for Freiburg murder is 33, says father
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
8 December 2017
15:44 CET+01:00
Hussein K. is currently on trial over the rape and murder of a 19-year-old student. He told migration authorities he was 17 and that his father was killed in Afghanistan. But now his father, alive and well in Iran, has told the court his son is 33.

Prosecutors were able to track down Hussein K.’s father when they came across a contact on his mobile phone. The defendant told them that they could contact his mother on the number. But when an interpreter called the number in the presence of two judges, the person who picked up was his father.

The older man read out details from his son’s birth certificate which state that he was born on January 29th 1984, presiding judge Kathrin Schenk said in the district court in Freiburg on Friday.

Hussein K. had told German immigration authorities that he had fled Afghanistan after his father was killed in battles with Taliban fighters. Due to the fact that he also said he was 17, he was treated by German authorities as an unaccompanied minor and given foster parents.

But there have been some doubts raised about the father’s testament as the interpreter said he could have been referring to the Persian calendar, which would have to be recalculated.

Previous analysis of a tooth belonging to the defendant also suggests he is at least 22 years of age.

The new evidence could be of crucial importance in determining how long Hussein K.’s sentence will be if he is found guilty. If the judges decide that he was a minor at the time of the crime, he will face a lesser sentence than if he is found to have been an adult.

The defendant has already admitted to raping and strangling his victim until she lost consciousness late at night in a Freiburg park. A postmortem found that she drowned in the river Dreisam.

Hussein K. arrived in Germany in November 2015 without proper documentation. He had already been sent to jail for pushing a young woman from a cliff in Greece, but was released early. He then fled his parole to Germany and Greek authorities failed to issue an international arrest warrant for him.

A verdict on the trial is expected early next year.

trialrapefreiburgcrime
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

VIDEO: Is this Sweden's ultimate weekend getaway?

Five US expat tax nightmares and how to avoid them

Related articles

Techno festival organizers on trial in Düsseldorf over 21 deaths during stampede

Medic sentenced to jail for sedating and raping almost two dozen women

Berlin police search lake for 16 stolen Holocaust memorial stones

'Bookkeeper of Auschwitz', 96, fit to serve jail term: German court

Drug store tycoon found guilty of embezzlement before ‘biggest wave of layoffs since WWII’

Drunk driver 'deliberately' crashes car into revellers at Cuxhaven nightclub

Doctor faces up to two years' jail for 'advertising' abortion on her website

Truck driver admits to murdering jogger outside Freiburg
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'People had no prospects here': east German village put on market for €125,000

The five most common challenges Indians face in Germany

How clerics are using an ancient privilege to fight the German state on refugees
Advertisement

The growing German trend for meat-free Christmas markets

‘Learn the language fast’: Tips for engineers looking to work in Germany

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The five most common challenges Indians face in Germany
  2. ‘Locals only’: remote Christmas Market tells outsiders to stay away after surprise influx
  3. No, German pilots aren’t defying their government by refusing to deport asylum seekers
  4. 'People had no prospects here': east German village put on market for €125,000
  5. How broke Berlin is creaking under the strain of surge in population
Advertisement

Discussion forum

08/12
Cheapest car insurance
08/12
Cheap flights to the U.S. from Germany
08/12
Renting a car parking space / parkplatz
08/12
Jury service duty for foreigners in Germany
08/12
The current weather in Hamburg & Surrounds
08/12
Lasik laser eye surgery
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/12
Individual German Class Düsseldorf
01/12
Car Parking Space available for rent
21/11
Proverbs & Jazz - 25 Nov. Frankfurt am Main
20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
View all notices
Advertisement