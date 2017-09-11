Advertisement

Defendant admits guilt in trial over rape and murder of Freiburg student

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
11 September 2017
16:23 CEST+02:00
rapecrimefreiburg

Share this article

Defendant admits guilt in trial over rape and murder of Freiburg student
Hussein K. in court. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
11 September 2017
16:23 CEST+02:00
The young refugee, who has been put on trial for the rape and murder of a teenage student in Freiburg last year, admitted his guilt in an extensive statement to the court on Monday.

Hussein K. told the state court in Freiburg on Monday that he had happened across 19-year-old Maria L. as she cycled towards him late at night last October.

In the preceding hours he had shared two bottles of vodka with friends before smoking several joints and then visiting a night club. He then took a tram to the area in which the crime occurred. After he got out he stole a bicycle, but crashed it and injured himself, he recounted.

It was then that Maria L. cycled towards him. He kicked her off her bicycle and held her mouth closed. When she screamed he began to strangle her with his scarf. At some point she lost consciousness due to being strangled.

He then noticed that she was a pretty girl, he said.

“It came into my head - do it, have sex with her.”

He undressed her and, after attempting several times to rape her, he sexually assaulted her with his hand.

At this point he believed he had already killed her, he said. Because he had smeared his own blood on her from a wound he had inflicted on himself when he crashed the stolen bike, he threw her into the river to try and eradicate the evidence.

Several details of Hussein K.'s story appeared to contain contradictions, which he blamed on gaps in his memory.

The defendant also apologized on Monday to the family of his victim.

“I am sorry from the bottom of my heart for what I did,” he said. “I understand that it is very difficult for the family.”

A ruling on the case is expected in December.

Refugee debate

It is still unclear how old Hussein K. is, or where he is from, but his arrest in November last year nonetheless created huge media interest, as it has highlighted holes in European security procedures.

Critics of the government's refugee policies also suggest that Hussein K., who had already been convicted of attempted murder in Greece, was only able to enter the country because Germany had stopped controlling its borders.

One of the most controversial aspects of the case is that Hussein K. had been sentenced to 10 years in jail in Greece in 2013 after he pushed a young woman off a cliff on the island of Corfu.

But at the end of October 2015 he was placed on parole with the requirement to report to police every month. Officials then lost trace of him two months after he was released.

He left Greece shortly after being placed on parole, but only a nationwide search was initiated by Greek authorities, not an international one. Neither Interpol nor the Schengen Information System (SIS) were alerted.

Interior Minister Thomas De Maizière said in December that if the Greeks had launched an international search, "the suspect could have been detected at various stages of the systematic checks made by German security authorities".

Hussein K. applied for asylum in Freiburg when he arrived in Germany in November 2015. This was just a few months after the government opened its borders to refugees and during a time when tens of thousands of people were passing into the country each day.

The murder fuelled growing anti-immigration sentiment in the country. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and far-right Pegida group capitalized on it, blaming German Chancellor Angela Merkel for the crime and arguing it was the consequence of "uncontrolled migration."

rapecrimefreiburg

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

German prosecutors demand life in jail for suspected neo-Nazi terrorist

Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz

Teen admits to murdering child and school friend in case that shook Germany

Ticket collectors attacked at Berlin station as crowd eggs on aggressors

Trial starts over rape-murder of student that inflamed refugee debate

Police criticized for reaction to brutal rape of jogger in Leipzig park

Murder trial starts of far-right hunter who 'tried to kill as many cops as possible'

Nurse suspected of 90 murders in 'Germany's worst post-war killing spree'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer

The dos and don’ts of public nudity in Germany

Gym ad branded 'most sexist in Germany' uses bad press for good cause
Advertisement

Here's a German culinary treat you can only enjoy over the next two months

How rare lizards are holding up Stuttgart's fancy new rail system, at a cost of millions

Challenging what it means to be German: Meet the hip hop party running for election

10 critically acclaimed art galleries you have to visit while living in Germany
Advertisement
9,172 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 fascinating facts you never knew about German beer
  2. Two mass brawls leave eight injured in Berlin’s busy Alexanderplatz
  3. Test phase begins for train tickets free from hassle of conductor
  4. German NGO resumes migrant rescue ops off Libya
  5. German aid to migrants creating 'pull effect': minister
Advertisement

Discussion forum

12/09
Hurricane season 2010, now 2017
12/09
Banks in Munich - recommended bank accounts
12/09
Questions on Arbeitslosengeld 1 (ALG)
12/09
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
12/09
Berlin Metal Detectors Club
11/09
Earth-like planets found elsewhere in space
View all discussions

Noticeboard

12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
06/09
European Championships 2018
04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
View all notices
Advertisement