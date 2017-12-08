Ice and snow: slippery conditions forecast across Germany at weekend

The mountainous Harz region at the end of November this year. Photo: DPA.

The German Weather Service (DWD) are warning vehicle drivers to be prepared for slippery roads almost all over the country this weekend with the arrival of wintry weather.

On Friday, the DWD is expecting frost, ice and snowfall to develop across the country, especially in the southwest and in the mountains.

Two to three centimetres of fresh snow is predicted to fall in the lowlands while long periods of snowfall are expected in the Alps and the low mountain ranges.

"Those who can stay at home should stay at home,” said a DWD meteorologist, warning of the possible increase in commute times. As of Friday, the snowfall line will drop to 200 metres.

Temperatures will moreover hover around freezing. Only north of the country by the North Sea - where it will be precipitating in the form of rain - are temperatures expected to reach highs of 5C to 8C.

Wintry conditions are forecast to continue into the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, snow and flurries are expected to fall and possibly freeze on cold ground, increasing the risk of slippery surfaces.

Strong winds may additionally blow, while mountainous areas could see even stronger wind gusts.

Last weekend saw traffic obstructions occur all across Germany - particularly in Lower Saxony, northern Hesse and Saxony-Anhalt - likely due to snowy and icy conditions.

In Bavaria two people died and over 400 road accidents took place after snow and ice hit the state.

"Walter" will den Winter: Wintercomeback zum Wochenende! Neuschnee in den Mittelgebirgen, auch in den tiefsten Lagen vorübergehend weiße "Überraschung" möglich. /V pic.twitter.com/lCs7OEsc8O — DWD (@DWD_presse) December 6, 2017

After a week of less turbulent weather across the Bundesrepublik, Storm “Walter” is said to be the cause of the comeback of winter with polar ocean air flowing into the country and the subsequent onset of frost and snowfall.

Highs will likely hover around 3C on Saturday near the coast and between -5C and -6C in the south, though in the mountains it could get even colder.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise a few degrees and on Monday, the weather will be a little milder, according to DWD. Rising above the freezing mark, temperatures across the country will reach values of 3C to 7C and in higher altitudes 0C to 2C.