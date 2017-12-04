2 dead and over 400 road accidents after wintry conditions hit Bavaria

The scene of a car crash in Nuremberg on Sunday in which a 23-year-old man died. Photo: DPA.

Hundreds of accidents as well as two deaths were reported after slippery conditions on Bavarian roads due to snow and ice on Sunday.

On a highway in the district of Kulmbach north of Nuremberg, an 18-year-old woman died after her car collided with another car in the oncoming lane, police announced on Monday morning, adding that the cause of the collision was likely the slippery conditions.

In Nuremberg, a 23-year-old male passenger died on Sunday in a two-car collision on a snow-covered road.

Moreover, police state that there were more than 400 winter-related accidents in Upper and Middle Franconia alone. In southern and eastern Bavaria, there were more than 50 accidents, according to Bayerischer Rundfunk.

Since Sunday afternoon, hundreds of traffic accidents that occurred in Bavaria during heavy snowfall have also caused long traffic jams.

The districts of Amberg-Sulzbach, Schwandorf and Regensburg were particularly affected.

Hopefully people will adapt to the weather conditions and drive cautiously, a police spokesman told Bayerischer Rundfunk.

On Thursday the German Weather Service (DWD) predicted snow showers, sleet and wide-spread rain across much of Germany for the weekend.

But it wasn't just Bavaria that was hit with snowfall. The onset of winter on Sunday led to traffic obstructions in other regions in Germany, in particular Lower Saxony, northern Hesse and Saxony-Anhalt.

And it looks like the wintry conditions aren't over just yet, at least for the southern part of the country.

For Monday DWD forecast slushy conditions in Bavaria with snow continuing to fall and the chance of it gradually turning into sleet or rain.

Das #Wetter am Montag: In der Südhälfte Glätte durch Schnee und Schneematsch. Ansonsten oft trüb mit Regen. Deutlich milder als heute: https://t.co/eMGsxsgIGc pic.twitter.com/N4sPkw50S0 — wetteronline.de (@WetterOnline) December 3, 2017

Watch out for snow and slippery slush in mountainous areas on Tuesday, DWD warn, as snow and rain will continue throughout the day with maximum temperatures ranging from 1C to 6C across the region.

In southern Bavaria early on Wednesday there is a risk of slippery conditions in some areas due to wet and freezing precipitation.

