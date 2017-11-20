Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Beatles for sale: Berlin police recover John Lennon diaries

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 November 2017
16:22 CET+01:00
crimebeatlesdiariesjohn lennon

Share this article

Beatles for sale: Berlin police recover John Lennon diaries
A sketch drawn by John Lennon that hangs at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 November 2017
16:22 CET+01:00
German police on Monday arrested a 58-year-old man in Berlin on suspicion of handling stolen items from John Lennon's estate, including the late Beatle's diaries.

The items were stolen from Lennon's widow Yoko Ono in New York in 2006 and have been seized as evidence, Martin Steltner, a spokesman for the Berlin prosecutor's office, said.

The unidentified man was taken into custody suspected of fraud and handling stolen goods.

A second suspect, who lives in Turkey, "is unattainable for us at the present time," Steltner said in a recorded statement posted on Twitter.

The stolen goods consisted of "various items from the estate of John Lennon, including several diaries that were written by him," Steltner added.

The items resurfaced in the German capital about three years ago.

They were confiscated this year as part of the investigation and it is unclear when they will be returned to the estate.

"The release of the seized evidence cannot yet be decided," Steltner said.

Lennon, who along with Paul McCartney penned some of the Fab Four's biggest hits including "Help" and "With a Little Help from My Friends", was shot dead by a troubled fan in New York in 1980.

His possessions have since become collectors' items.

A leather jacket supposedly worn by Lennon sold for £10,400 (€11,700; $13,800) at an auction in England in February.

READ ALSO: Court rules Hamburg bar cannot keep its name after Yoko Ono sues

crimebeatlesdiariesjohn lennon
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Two ex-Nazi camp guards charged over hundreds of Holocaust deaths

Two men arrested for arson attack on homeless man at Munich central station

Suspect accused of bomb attack on Dortmund football team bus faces trial in December

Illegal download portal shut down after authorities conduct nationwide raids

Killer nurse responsible for over 100 patient deaths: police

How Berlin police are fighting off claims they have been infiltrated by mafia

Police end hostage situation in Bavaria after hours-long stand off

Attacks on refugee homes still taking place almost daily: report
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Life in suspense: the refugees in Germany who can’t reunite with their families

These 10 German universities are best at landing you a job

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

These are Germany’s 10 'smartest' cities

How patients in Germany are still struggling to get cannabis, despite loosening of law

What it's like to walk around Berlin as a blind tourist
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. How to discover Berlin through your stomach
  2. Court rules Hamburg bar cannot keep its name after Yoko Ono sues
  3. Crunch time for Merkel to build coalition or face new polls
  4. PODCAST: Why is Jamaica so hot in Germany? Plus F-words in France
  5. The three top hurdles in German coalition talks
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/11
Generali Vision can't charge when cancelling early
20/11
Munich babysitters available
20/11
Nursing job opportunities in Munich
20/11
Where to play volleyball
20/11
Buying index funds in Germany
19/11
Advice on juicers and juice recipes
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/11
Moving Sale Nov. 18th
20/11
Car for sale in Düsseldorf
17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
13/11
Dog Walker - Ludwigshafen
View all notices
Advertisement