Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Here's how Germany could end up having a snap election next year

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 November 2017
17:03 CET+01:00
election 2017partiespoliticsvoting

Share this article

Here's how Germany could end up having a snap election next year
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 November 2017
17:03 CET+01:00
A collapse of exploratory talks on forming a new German government under Chancellor Angela Merkel would likely trigger snap elections, a prospect fraught with risk for Europe's top economic power.

The inconclusive September 24th general election left Merkel seeking new partners as she attempts to embark on a fourth term.

However a failure of her conservatives to find enough common ground with the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the ecologist Greens to embark on formal coalition talks would leave the country in political limbo.

What would the road to snap elections look like?

Before new elections could be called under Germany's Basic Law, the Bundestag lower house of parliament would have to be dissolved by the president.

Normally the chancellor could trigger this by calling a confidence vote in parliament. But because Merkel is only the head of a caretaker government, she does not have this option.

To move the process forward, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier could nominate Merkel for election by the Bundestag.

If she failed to win an absolute majority, a second vote may be held within 14 days. If this too is inconclusive, a third round would be held in which a plurality of the votes could potentially suffice to keep Merkel in office.

Steinmeier would then have one week to decide whether to recognise Merkel as chancellor or dissolve the Bundestag.

If he chooses the latter, snap elections must be held within 60 days.

Could a 'grand coalition' deal avert new elections?

Germany has been governed for the last four years by a so-called grand coalition bringing together Merkel's conservatives with their traditional rivals, the Social Democrats (SPD).

In theory, the parties would have enough seats in the Bundestag to form a new government.

However given the SPD's disastrous showing in the September general election with a record low 20.5 percent of the vote, party leader Martin Schulz said it would opt to lead the opposition rather than continuing to languish in Merkel's shadow.

election 2017partiespoliticsvoting
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Merkel's fate hangs in the balance as German coalition talks drag on

Merkel warns of tough talks as clock ticks on coalition deal

These are the disagreements taking German coalition talks down to the wire

‘A snap election would be a catastrophe', Merkel ally warns

German parties vow to drop the insults in push to forge new Merkel government

Insults and slurs: parties posture in coalition talks with little progress made

Merkel ally warns of collapse of coalition talks, as climate comes up for debate

Hostile mood at first Bundestag sitting, as AfD compares rivals to Nazis
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Life in suspense: the refugees in Germany who can’t reunite with their families

These 10 German universities are best at landing you a job

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
Advertisement

Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany

These are Germany’s 10 'smartest' cities

How patients in Germany are still struggling to get cannabis, despite loosening of law

What it's like to walk around Berlin as a blind tourist
Advertisement
8,418 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things you need to get right when you first arrive in Germany
  2. Man forgets where he parked car, reunited with it 20 years later
  3. EU planning to sue Germany over dirty air in cities: report
  4. High-speed train from Munich to Berlin abandoned after it hits wild boar
  5. These 10 German universities are best at landing you a job
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/11
When is it 'Quiet Time' in Stuttgart?
17/11
Best areas to live in Heidelberg and Mannheim
17/11
Advice on juicers and juice recipes
17/11
English or Filipino Christian Fellowship
17/11
A little advice on garbage sought
17/11
Suggested gifts to take to the UK from Germany
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/11
Proverbs & Jazz in Frankfurt
15/11
Participate in Our Demonstration Against Nuclear Weapons!
13/11
Poetry reading introduced by John Nettles about Else Lasker-
13/11
Dog Walker - Ludwigshafen
07/11
Host family
07/11
Host family
View all notices
Advertisement