Drunk man with python in his pants sent to sobering-up cell

One of the men, who was highly inebriated, had become increasingly aggressive and attracted the police’s attention. Officers proceeded to search him and noticed a “significant bulge” in his pants.
When they inquired about it, the 19-year-old said he had a snake in his underwear and then pulled out a 35-centimetre-long baby python from under his clothing - much to the shock of the police.
The Darmstadt resident was then taken into custody and sent to a drunk tank.
Meanwhile the snake was placed in a transport box.
According to a police report, the owner of the snake is still unknown, though it possibly belongs to one of the 19-year-old’s family members.
Officials are also currently checking whether the young man has violated the animal welfare law.
