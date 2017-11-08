Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Drunk man with python in his pants sent to sobering-up cell

DPA/The Local
8 November 2017
10:17 CET+01:00
snake python offbeat police

File photo of a python: DPA.
Police arrived at the scene in Darmstadt, Hesse when residents complained about two men quarreling on the street on Tuesday evening. But when police tried to settle the dispute, they didn’t know they were in for a surprise.

One of the men, who was highly inebriated, had become increasingly aggressive and attracted the police’s attention. Officers proceeded to search him and noticed a “significant bulge” in his pants.

When they inquired about it, the 19-year-old said he had a snake in his underwear and then pulled out a 35-centimetre-long baby python from under his clothing - much to the shock of the police.

The Darmstadt resident was then taken into custody and sent to a drunk tank.

Meanwhile the snake was placed in a transport box.  

According to a police report, the owner of the snake is still unknown, though it possibly belongs to one of the 19-year-old’s family members.  

Officials are also currently checking whether the young man has violated the animal welfare law.

