Man busted by cops for using plastic penis during drug driving test

20 October 2017
offbeatpolicedrugsdrug test

Photo: Rhineland-Palatine Police.
20 October 2017
A driver in southwestern Germany attempted to deceive police officers on Wednesday when he was stopped and told to take a drug test. But when water came out of the plastic penis he was wearing, the jig was up.

According to the police in Kaiserlautern, Rhineland-Palatinate, the 26-year-old man was noticed by a patrol car because he had been driving a vehicle and using his mobile phone at the same time.

When the officers approached him, they suspected he was under the influence of drugs and decided he had to take a drug test by providing a sample of his urine.

But when the man gave them the sample, water instead of urine came out.

Though the penis looked rather authentic, the police weren’t easily tricked.

After they noticed that the plastic contraption had been strapped around the man’s body and that he was dizzy, they demanded he take a blood test.

Eventually the 26-year-old admitted to having injested cannabis and amphetamines.

Investigation proceedings against the man are underway, the police reported.

We assume the young man has never watched the British cult classic Withnail & I, otherwise he would've know to use unadulterated child urine and not water.
 
