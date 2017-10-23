Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Website that dispels rumours about seeking asylum in Germany set to launch

Website that dispels rumours about seeking asylum in Germany set to launch
Asylum seekers walking from Austria to Germany in November 2015. Photo: DPA.
In an effort to step up its public awareness campaign against misinformation spread by human traffickers, the German government plans to kickoff RumoursAboutGermany.info on Monday.

“We want to prevent people in an already difficult situation from embarking on their journey with romanticized ideas and false expectations," said the Foreign Ministry.

"That's why we’re combating the spread of rumours with objective information," the federal institution added.

The website RumoursAboutGermany.info will list seven major lies that traffickers spread about Germany as a refugee destination as well as the journey there. Here are some examples:

“Germany has reserved 800,000 spots just for refugees from Afghanistan.” This is false, according to the Foreign Ministry, which states that there are no quotas for refugees from certain countries as each case is considered individually.

READ ALSO: North German state prohibits refugees from moving to one of its cities

“Every refugee receives welcome money of €2,000” and "Germany gives every refugee a house as a gift." These statements are also false.

“If you don't like it in Germany, just give yourself a visa for Canada.” This is yet another false statement. “There is no agreement between Germany and Canada or any other country for such cases," said the Foreign Ministry.

The new website is part of a #RumoursAboutGermany campaign which was launched in 2015. In Afghanistan, Pakistan and in north and west Africa, campaigns countering the untruths circulated by human traffickers have since been carried out with large posters, advertisements on buses and via blogs and television and radio broadcasts.

The information on the new website will be available in several languages, including German, Arabic and French.

