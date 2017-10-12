Advertisement

North German state prohibits refugees from moving to one of its cities

12 October 2017
15:17 CEST+02:00
Refugees arriving in Göttingen, Lower Saxony in 2016. Photo: DPA.
Refugees in Germany will no longer be allowed to settle in the city of Salzgitter, Lower Saxony, according to a decree that was issued by the state’s ministry of the interior on Wednesday.

The government of Lower Saxony stated that they imposed immigration restrictions on recognized and admitted migrants in Salzgitter because of the city’s “exceptionally high immigration” and “for reasons of integration,” reported AFP.

Located south of the state's capital city, Hanover, Salzgitter has a population of around 106,000 people and is made up 31 boroughs consisting of several small towns and villages.

"This is an exceptional measure aimed at preventing the social and societal exclusion of immigrant refugees,” according to the mandate.

READ ALSO: Integration of Muslims better in Germany than in rest of Europe: study

The decree instructs migration offices in Lower Saxony to include a mandatory supplement to the residence permits of recognized refugees in future which prohibits immigration to Salzgitter.

While the state’s interior ministry say that federal laws create the legal basis for the new order, they have also said it is intended to allow close family members to join their families in the town.

According to Focus Online, Wilhelmshaven and Delmenhorst - two other cities in Lower Saxony which have also been affected by high levels of immigration - would also like to see a similar decree introduced.

Lower Saxony has set aside €10 million for an integration fund particularly for the municipalities in the state which have been hard hit by migration this year. An additional €10 million is set aside for 2018, with plans for the money to be used to finance projects for local integration.

SEE ALSO: Germans' biggest concern still immigration, but poverty is catching up

