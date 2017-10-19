Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Long road ahead' parties caution, after first round of coalition talks

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 October 2017
09:15 CEST+02:00
coalitionjamaicaelection 2017

Share this article

'Long road ahead' parties caution, after first round of coalition talks
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 October 2017
09:15 CEST+02:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, weakened by poor election results, opened talks Wednesday on forging a three-way coalition government, with all sides hailing a constructive start but warning of a "long road ahead".

Merkel's conservative CDU/CSU bloc, which won the September vote without obtaining a clear majority, launched exploratory talks with the liberal and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), followed by a meeting with the left-leaning and environmentalist Greens.

To avoid a breakdown that would force new elections, all sides will have to agree in the coming weeks on tough compromises on thorny topics ranging from immigration to EU reform to climate policy.

The CDU's general secretary, Peter Tauber, was cautiously optimistic after the separate discussions with the FDP and the Greens, telling reporters they had been "good talks".

It sends "a strong signal" when such disparate parties were showing a willingness to listen to each other and overcome their differences, he said.

"But we still have a good way to go," he added.

The Greens' political director, Michael Kellner, described the discussions with the conservatives as "constructive talks" focussed on finding solutions.

"But what's also clear is that we still have a long road ahead," he added.

The Greens and the FDP will hold their own talks on Thursday.

All sides are then set to meet jointly on Friday to open negotiations that could form a government by January in the EU's top economy.

The alliance, which would be a first for Germany at the national level, has been dubbed "Jamaica" because the parties' black, yellow and green colours match those of the Caribbean country's flag.

"Jamaica and Germany are 8,500 kilometres apart," the FDP's secretary general Nicola Beer told reporters. "I think today the first few metres of that journey have gone well."

Merkel ally resigns

The delicate negotiations come as Merkel, long seen as Europe's most influential leader, is increasingly described as a lame duck after her party slumped to its worst result since 1949 in last month's general election.

"If the CDU had any kind of challenger waiting in the wings, Merkel would have reason to worry," the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily wrote.

In the latest fallout from the vote, the CDU's state premier in Saxony, Stanislaw Tillich, on Wednesday unexpectedly announced he was stepping down to make way for a younger generation.

The move comes after his party was narrowly beaten in the eastern state by the far-right, anti-Islam Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Tillich, 58, said Saxony faced "great societal challenges" that required "a new and fresh energy".

If trouble is brewing in Merkel's party, her more conservative Bavarian allies, the CSU, are in disarray, fearing another poll drubbing in state elections next year.

Having long railed against Merkel's decision to allow in more than a million asylum seekers since 2015, the CSU has signalled a sharp shift to the right to win back voters from the anti-immigration AfD.

Horst Seehofer, head of Merkel's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, reiterated Wednesday that limiting immigration was a "very, very important" goal.

The CSU's negotiator Alexander Dobrindt said earlier that Sunday's election victory in Austria of rightwing candidate Sebastian Kurz showed that the CDU/CSU must "position ourselves as a conservative force in these negotiations".

Such talk only heightens distrust with the Greens, who favour a multicultural society that welcomes refugees.

Greens negotiator Jürgen Trittin pointed to growing rightwing and populist tendencies in the CDU/CSU bloc and warned that their hardline demands on the refugee issue would present "massive hurdles".

coalitionjamaicaelection 2017

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Vacant Finance Ministry becomes holy grail for parties in coalition talks

Wounded and weakened, Merkel starts coalition talks with awkward partners

Why the Left Party are tearing pieces out of each other, despite a good election

Merkel faces test in state vote before tough coalition talks

Former AfD leader Petry sets up new party, hoping for more success than predecessor

AfD exodus continues: NRW politician quits over party’s lurch to right

Will Merkel’s concession on a refugee cap help her form a new government?

Merkel finally agrees to 'refugee cap' after tricky summit with Bavarian ally
Advertisement

Recent highlights

New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones

Where to go in Berlin for a taste of the Weimar Republic

12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills
Advertisement

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

Why the Left Party are tearing pieces out of each other, despite a good election

VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre

How the Rhine river was transformed from grotty marshland to tourist haven
Advertisement
9,112 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills
  2. VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre
  3. The 10 strangest places for tourists to stay in Germany
  4. New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones
  5. Police arrive at Munich U-Bahn after sex pair shock commuters
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/10
Changing Tax ID numbers (Steuernummer)
19/10
Halloween Trick or Treating with map
19/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
19/10
Munich babysitters wanted
19/10
Deutsche Post online complaints form in English
19/10
Where to buy a Dirndl in Munich
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
View all notices
Advertisement