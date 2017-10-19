Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German footwear brand Puma powered to higher profit forecast by Rihanna, Bolt

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 October 2017
08:47 CEST+02:00
pumashoesfootwearsportswearbusiness

Share this article

German footwear brand Puma powered to higher profit forecast by Rihanna, Bolt
Usain Bolt wearing Puma shoes at a race in Berlin in 2009. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 October 2017
08:47 CEST+02:00
German sporting goods maker Puma on Wednesday lifted its full-year profit forecast for the third time in 2017, after a big-earning third quarter when celebrity partners like Rihanna and Usain Bolt dominated headlines.

The Bavaria-based firm, a subsidiary of sporting and luxury group Kering, now expects to make between €235 and €245 million euros in operating, or underlying profit - almost double last year's figure - it said in a statement.

Executives at the Nike and Adidas competitor had previously forecast underlying profits of €205 to €215 million.

Revenues at Puma surged in the past three months, juiced by Bolt's final competition appearances at the IAAF world championships in London and Rihanna's fourth Puma collaboration dazzling crowds at New York Fashion Week.

Between June and September, sales at the group reached €1.1 billion in currency-adjusted terms, up around 17 percent from the 990 million registered in the same period last year and slightly higher than expected by analysts.

That powered a near-doubling in operating profit compared with 2016, to €101 million.

Over the full year, Puma expects revenues to increase between 14 and 16 percent, still in adjusted terms, from €3.6 billion last year.

It did not offer a concrete forecast for net profit, saying only that it should "improve significantly" compared with 2016.

The statement pushed Puma shares to the top of the SDAX listing of smaller firms in Frankfurt, jumping 4.0 percent to reach €352.60 by 1425 GMT compared with a 0.16-percent lift in the index.

Puma plans to release full third-quarter results on October 24th.

READ ALSO: Adidas and Puma: a football strip feud that divides a town

pumashoesfootwearsportswearbusiness

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

The biggest Berlin fans live in China, but everyone’s in on the love

US burger giant Five Guys set to expand in Germany

Put more women on your boards or we'll make you, government warns business

Turkey reassures German execs after placing firms on 'terror list'

German business leaders have never been so confident about the future, survey shows

German gvnt to toughen rules to protect German 'know-how' from foreign takeovers

Bosch managers come under investigation in 'dieselgate' probe
Advertisement

Recent highlights

New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones

Where to go in Berlin for a taste of the Weimar Republic

12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills
Advertisement

Will the German love affair with the gourmet burger ever end?

Why the Left Party are tearing pieces out of each other, despite a good election

VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre

How the Rhine river was transformed from grotty marshland to tourist haven
Advertisement
9,112 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 colourful German expressions that'll add swagger to your language skills
  2. VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre
  3. The 10 strangest places for tourists to stay in Germany
  4. New crime series set in 1920s Berlin set to be biggest hit since Game of Thrones
  5. Police arrive at Munich U-Bahn after sex pair shock commuters
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/10
Halloween Trick or Treating with map
19/10
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Friday 20 Oct, in Stuttgart
19/10
Munich babysitters wanted
19/10
Deutsche Post online complaints form in English
19/10
Where to buy a Dirndl in Munich
19/10
Germany produces the best TV in the world
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
View all notices
Advertisement