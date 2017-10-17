Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 October 2017
15:59 CEST+02:00
düsseldorfflyingair berlin

VIDEO: Last Air Berlin flight from US pulls off spectacular landing manoeuvre
Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
17 October 2017
15:59 CEST+02:00
An Air Berlin pilot could be in hot water with the aviation authorities after he came down to land at Düsseldorf Airport on Monday... only to do something else at the last moment.

The plane was filmed coming down to land at the airport by plane enthusiasts, who noticed that it was too high.

“It’s too high, it’s too high,” one person can be heard gasping on the video.

The jet, carrying 200 passengers, then swoops over the runway before making a tight left curve around the terminal and heading back up into the sky.

It was the last transatlantic flight flown by Air Berlin, which filed for bankruptcy in August.

The federal aviation authority (LBA) is now looking into the incident, the airline confirmed.

“Air Berlin fully supports the LBA in its work,” the company said.

The company stated that the manoeuvre had been agreed upon with the flight control centre, which gave permission for a turn to the left in the case of an aborted landing.

The plane eventually landed safely and no passengers made a complaint, the company said.

düsseldorfflyingair berlin

