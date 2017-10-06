VIDEO: Plane makes terrifying landing in Düsseldorf during storm

Flights were cancelled and delayed to and from north Germany on Thursday due to storm Xavier's strong winds - and you can see why from this clip of an Emirates Airbus landing after being caught by the wind.

The precarious landing was caught on film by planespotter Martin Bogdan, known as "Cargospotter" on Youtube, who applauded the pilot's skill in realigning with the runway after being hit by a sudden gust of wind.

"Incredible job by the pilots," he writes. "I've filmed thousands of landings during the last few years at many European airports, but this landing of the Airbus A380 was extremely hard and extraordinary."

The Airbus A380 is currently the largest commercial aircraft in the world.