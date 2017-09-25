Advertisement

Thousands of AfD opponents demonstrate in major cities across Germany

AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 September 2017
10:56 CEST+02:00
protestdemonstrationafdelection 2017

Share this article

Thousands of AfD opponents demonstrate in major cities across Germany
A protester in Berlin on Sunday holds a sign that says "Xenophobia is not an alternative." Photo: Shelley Pascual.
AFP/DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
25 September 2017
10:56 CEST+02:00
Protests formed in several German cities against the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) which became the first nationalist party to win dozens of seats in parliament since the Second World War.

Around a thousand people on Sunday gathered in front of a club where the AfD was celebrating in central Berlin, shouting "Nazis out" and "all of Berlin hates the AfD".

One of the demonstrators, a young woman named Sophie, told The Local it was important to show the AfD “what happened in history should never happen again,” despite Germany's democratic values.

58-year-old Karsten Schiffler was also present at the protest. He told The Local he was “speechless” at the notion that the AfD would be entering German parliament, calling the party “racist and nationalist.”

Dozens of police officers blocked off the club's entrance and made a handful of arrests over "small incidents," a police spokeswoman said.

Smaller protests were held in other German cities, including Cologne in the west, where around 400 people gathered, and in the northern port city of Hamburg, where demonstrators were marching towards the party's local headquarters.

Germany's financial hub Frankfurt also saw protests of around 800 people.

On the Internet, many people expressed their discontent at the right-wing party’s strong results, particularly on Twitter. The hashtag #fckafd had been trending on the social media network and at times, appeared in the top five spots.

Preliminary results credited the AfD with around 13 percent of the vote, making it the third biggest political force in Germany - a stunning result for a party that was founded just four years ago.

The AfD began life in 2013 as an anti-euro protest party but then shifted focus to capitalize on misgivings over the record migrant influx in Germany.

Its tone turned increasingly extreme in the last stretch of campaigning, with one of its two leading candidates saying Germany should be proud of its war veterans and claiming that terror was grounded in Islam.

protestdemonstrationafdelection 2017

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

‘No surprise’: how Europe reacted to Germany’s ‘election of rage’

AfD leader Petry causes storm by announcing split from parliamentary party

What we learned from the German national election

Merkel faces tricky coalition talks after 'nightmare' election victory

AS IT HAPPENED: Merkel wins fourth election, as far-right enter German parliament

Social Democrats in turmoil after historic election loss

Far-right AfD marches into parliament with strong election result

Protesters occupy legendary Berlin theatre
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement
8,351 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Merkel wins fourth election, as far-right enter German parliament
  2. Far-right AfD marches into parliament with strong election result
  3. AfD leader Petry causes storm by announcing split from parliamentary party
  4. Last flight home for icon of 'German Autumn' of terror
  5. Merkel heads for German poll win, hard-right AfD for first seats
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/09
Easyjet and Ryanair low-cost airlines
25/09
Good psychologist / psychotherapist in Frankfurt
25/09
Mods - why was my topic deleted from the forum?
25/09
Annual tax returns as a low-income freelancer
25/09
Car parking signs and regulations in Germany
25/09
Registration of residence in Munich (Anmeldung)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

25/09
German Federal Elections on Social Media: Right-Wing AfD Tak
25/09
Berlin Metropolitan School
25/09
Yard sale & rares
18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
View all notices
Advertisement