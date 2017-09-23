Advertisement

Six numbers to watch for in Germany's polls

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 September 2017
09:33 CEST+02:00
electionsangela merkelchristian democratic union

Share this article

Six numbers to watch for in Germany's polls
Angela Merkel is seeking four more years and a fourth term as chancellor. Photo: Christophe Stache/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 September 2017
09:33 CEST+02:00
As Germany heads to the polls on Sunday, here are six numbers to watch for - from pints to percentages and parliamentary debuts.

Four

Angela Merkel is seeking four more years and a fourth term as chancellor. If she wins, as widely projected by opinion polls, she would be on track to rival the record held by Helmut Kohl, who served 16 years as chancellor.

Five

Smaller parties in particularly will be anxiously watching to see if they can garner enough votes to cross the five-percent threshold to enter parliament.

Liberal party FDP, which in 2013 humiliatingly crashed out of the Bundestag after failing to meet the mark, is hoping for a comeback.

Seven

For the first time since the 1950s, a record seven parties are expected to enter parliament. The main newcomer is likely to be the hard-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) which could also become the third-strongest party.

23

Junior partners in Merkel's outgoing coalition, the Social Democratic Party, will be hoping for a score that's as far as possible from their all-time low of 23 percent - which they took in 2009.

Opinion polls suggest their support level is currently hovering even lower - at around 22 percent.

35

Merkel and her Christian Democratic Union may also be looking at their lowest score of 35.1 percent, a figure which in 1998 ended Helmut Kohl's reign and ushered in an SPD-led coalition with the Greens.

76.7

Since Merkel took power in 2005, drinkers at the Oktoberfest have downed 76.7 million litres of beer at the annual festival - the equivalent of around 30 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

electionsangela merkelchristian democratic union

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'Bring home the bacon,' Merkel tells voters on eve of poll

Syrian refugees name their baby Angela Merkel

Merkel: trust must be 'restored' in diesel cars after emissions scandal

Merkel rival slams car bosses in bid to revive campaign

Merkel condemns 'verbal escalation' with North Korea after Trump tweets

'Europe must not follow Trump's military build-up logic': a chat with Merkel's main election rival

Merkel praises peaceful G20 protests for 'putting pressure' on world leaders

Erdogan accuses Germany of 'political suicide' after rally ban
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany

Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'

8 fascinating things you probably didn't know about Cologne Cathedral
Advertisement

Forget Oktoberfest. Here's why you should visit Canstatter Volksfest instead

How a rise in sex crimes in Bavaria has opened a debate about women’s rights

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany

These six fussy laws could've only been made in Germany
Advertisement
8,479 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 things you never knew about train travel in Germany
  2. Merkel shouldn’t have opened borders without parliament’s approval, internal report finds
  3. Poor pensioner fined €2,000 for picking up empty beer bottle in Munich station
  4. Oktoberfest: from punch up for lager louts to 'money-making machine'
  5. German justice handed 27,000 images of 'torture and killings by Assad regime'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

23/09
Obligation to pay alimony under German law
23/09
Working as a personal trainer
22/09
Climbing at the Thalkirchen center
22/09
Songs that make you cry
22/09
Jobs at the European Patent Office (EPO) in Munich
22/09
Finding an english speaking electrician - Berlin
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement