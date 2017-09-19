Advertisement

‘Stay at home instead of voting for the AfD’: Merkel advisor provokes far right

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 September 2017
16:20 CEST+02:00
afdcdualtmaierelection 2017

Share this article

‘Stay at home instead of voting for the AfD’: Merkel advisor provokes far right
Peter Altmaier. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 September 2017
16:20 CEST+02:00
Angela Merkel’s chief of staff said on Tuesday that dissatisfied voters were better off staying at home on election day than giving their vote to the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Asked in an interview with Bild whether voters should not vote at all rather than vote for the far-right party, Peter Altmaier replied “but of course.”

“The AfD are dividing our country. They are exploiting people’s fears. Therefore I believe that a vote for the AfD cannot be justified,” Altmaier said.

The Christian Democrat (CDU) member said that while he wasn't encouraging people not to vote, “not voting is also a way of expressing your opinion.”

The 59-year-old, who is one of Merkel’s closest allies, called on voters to support parties which “support the state", naming his own party, the Social Democrats, the Green Party and the Free Democrats.

“I can’t see any point is voting for the AfD. And by the way I also don’t think Die Linke (the Left Party) contribute anything to the stability of our state,” he said.

The AfD have been polling at around 10 percent in the build up to the September 24th election, meaning they could become the third largest party in the Bundestag (German parliament).

AfD leader Alexander Gauland reacted with outrage at the comments on Tuesday.

“Well aren’t they fine democrats? A member of the government is calling on people to boycott the election,” the AfD lead candidate said.

afdcdualtmaierelection 2017

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Will​ ​Turkish​ ​voters​ ​listen​ ​to​ ​Erdogan​ ​and​ ​try​ ​to​ ​sabotage​ ​Merkel in the elections?

'We can do it': Is Merkel's refugee rallying cry a boon or a burden this election season?

Greeks brace for more Merkel, worrying about potential sway of liberal allies

Foreigners cast symbolic ballots in new initiative to give voting rights to all

Far-right AfD go on attack against Islam, as their poll numbers jump

Pro-business FDP set to bounce back in election, seeking to stall EU reform

High-stakes election for Germany's long-term unemployed

In election battle, eastern Germany's first black MP fights hate
Advertisement

Recent highlights

German politics - 10 things you need to know

Renting in Germany - what you need to know

10 things you should know about illegal drug use in Germany
Advertisement

10 things you should know about illegal drug use in Germany

How a German sauna taught a prudish American to relax at the sight of naked flesh

Germany’s 'first wild bison in 250 years’ shot by authorities

10 things you're sure to notice after an Oktoberfest visit
Advertisement
8,357 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Renting in Germany - what you need to know
  2. 15 Bavarian words you need to survive down south
  3. German politics - 10 things you need to know
  4. 10 things you're sure to notice after an Oktoberfest visit
  5. 10 things you should know about illegal drug use in Germany
Advertisement

Discussion forum

20/09
Songs that make you cry
20/09
Employer paid false health insurance amount
19/09
Oktoberfest table exchange adverts
19/09
Private parking fine in supermarket
19/09
Hindi and Indian TV channels in Germany
19/09
Thinking of buying an iPad
View all discussions

Noticeboard

18/09
For Rent, Parking Space Haidhausen
18/09
for Rent Parkingspace in Haidhausen
12/09
Biodynamics Workshop
11/09
Desparately seeking a nice but reasonably-priced flat.
11/09
Interpreting, translating, and language teaching jobs wanted
07/09
Berlin Language Schools?
View all notices
Advertisement