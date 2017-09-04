Advertisement

Merkel ahead as rival Schulz fails to land sucker punch in TV showdown

AFP
news@thelocal.de
4 September 2017
08:56 CEST+02:00
merkelschulzdebateelection 2017

Share this article

Merkel ahead as rival Schulz fails to land sucker punch in TV showdown
Angela Merkel and Martin Schulz in a televised debate on Sunday. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
4 September 2017
08:56 CEST+02:00
Three weeks before elections, Angela Merkel appeared to powering ahead on Monday to a possible fourth term as chancellor of Germany, after her rival Martin Schulz failed to halt her advance in a crucial televised debate.

Sunday's prime-time TV clash had been billed as Schulz's last chance to sway millions to his cause and halt a devastating popularity slide.

But polls following the 90-minute showdown gave Merkel the clear edge over Schulz, a former European Parliament chief.

"Merkel came out as sure, Schulz was hardly able to land a punch. The candidate is an honourable man.

But being honourable alone won't make one chancellor," wrote Sueddeutsche daily commentator Heribert Prantl.

With millions of voters still undecided, Schulz had been looking to the debate to erode the commanding 17-percentage point lead of Merkel's CDU party and their Bavarian CSU allies ahead of the September 24th polls.

Statista have broken down an Infratest poll taken after the duel.

Schulz, who had previously complained that Merkel was lulling voters to sleep with her refusal to engage in combative debate, went on the offensive quickly on the hot-button issue of migration.

He accused Merkel of failing to coordinate plans with EU neighbours when she decided to open Germany's borders in 2015 to allow in refugees, many from war-torn Syria and Iraq.

But Merkel was not rattled, countering that: "In the life of a chancellor, there are moments when you have to make a quick decision."

And as Schulz voiced his wish to end EU membership talks with Turkey amid escalating tensions with Ankara, Merkel stole the issue from under his feet as she said she did not "see them ever joining" the bloc.

Together with EU counterparts, she will examine if "we can end these membership talks", Merkel added.

Merkel's tough line comes after Ankara arrested two more German nationals for "political reasons", according to Berlin.

The plunge in bilateral relations began after Germany sharply criticized Ankara over the crackdown that followed last year's failed coup attempt there.

READ ALSO: Is Merkel sleepwalking her way to a fourth election victory?

Stiff and dowdy

Opinion polls following the programme showed a clear victory for Merkel, with public broadcaster ARD saying 55 percent found her more convincing while 35 percent plumped for Schulz.

An ZDF survey was closer but still had Merkel ahead with 32 percent, against 29 percent who thought Schulz performed better.

Merkel "appeared to be more competent than in any previous duel. She was not brilliant, but sure. Schulz, on the other hand, was so stiff and dowdy, like Merkel was in previous duels," wrote Prantl.

Munich's Merkur daily also noted that "in an increasingly uncertain world which is led by testosterone-filled leaders, people don't know what Schulz wants. But they know what Merkel can do."

Members of Merkel's party feted the results, with Julia Kloeckner tweeting: "Angela Merkel: Stateswoman. Schulz: election candidate."

But Schulz's Social Democrats equally applauded the man who is known to be a fiery orator.

Manuela Schwesig, Mecklenburg-Pommerania state premier said: "Martin Schulz has shown that he can be chancellor."

Sunday's so-called "television duel" between the election campaign's two leading candidates is a highlight of Germany's electoral campaign season.

A poll published earlier Sunday by Bild am Sonntag said close to 30 percent of Germans believe that the TV debate would have a strong impact on the campaign, while 52 percent thought it would only have limited impact.

Having already fought three previous general elections, the famously cautious Merkel is no stranger to the TV format.

But this was the first time that she has prevailed, with surveys immediately after each of the previous three editions showing a popularity bounce for her opponents.

 

merkelschulzdebateelection 2017

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Turkey slams German 'populism' after Merkel shift on EU talks

Satirical party 'seizes power' in far-right AfD's secret Facebook strategy

Merkel to push for end to EU membership talks with Turkey

Last-chance saloon for Merkel rival Schulz at TV showdown

Cool Merkel to go head-to-head with fiery Schulz in TV debate showdown

How the real race in election 2017 is a viciously tight battle for third

Foreign Minister puts foot in it by admitting own party won't win election

Find out which German party you would vote for in election 2017
Advertisement

Recent highlights

40 years after 'the German Autumn': who were the RAF terror group?

12 brilliant German words you won't find in English

6 events from around Germany you can’t miss in September 2017
Advertisement

10 things to know about refugees and asylum in Germany

Let it all out! This is what changes in Germany in September 2017

Everything you need to know about WWII bomb disposals in Germany

Germany insists on these 8 things, even though they're rubbish
Advertisement
9,419 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 12 brilliant German words you won't find in English
  2. 40 years after 'the German Autumn': who were the RAF terror group?
  3. Germany football stars slam 'fans' for Nazi chants
  4. Police criticized for reaction to brutal rape of jogger in Leipzig park
  5. Poland calls for WWII reparations talks with Germany, mooting trillion dollar payment
Advertisement

Discussion forum

05/09
Recommended online website builder
05/09
Munich babysitters available
05/09
Berlin ranks among top global cities
05/09
Munich babysitters wanted
05/09
Year 2012 and the Planet X collision with Earth
04/09
Where to get driving license translated from English to German
View all discussions

Noticeboard

04/09
DHL Oktoberfest 7s Rugby - 29 & 30 Sept 2017
30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
View all notices
Advertisement