Advertisement

Turkish foreign minister defiant over arrested Germans

AFP
news@thelocal.de
3 September 2017
09:01 CEST+02:00
turkeyrecep tayyip erdoganprisoners

Share this article

Turkish foreign minister defiant over arrested Germans
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu. photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
3 September 2017
09:01 CEST+02:00
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu on Saturday dismissed Berlin's angry reaction to the arrest of German citizens in Turkey, local media reported, a row which is worsening the nations' already fraying ties.

"When we arrest (a coup plotter) Germany starts to get upset. But what are we supposed to do?" Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

"This is also a Turkish citizen but it (Germany) asks why are you arresting my citizen?".

Turkey has made a wave of arrests since a failed coup in July 2016.

Turkey has arrested more than 50,000 people including journalists under the state of emergency imposed in a crackdown after the failed July 2016 coup.

Berlin said Friday that two more German nationals had been held in Turkey "for political reasons", as Chancellor Angela Merkel warned Ankara that Germany could re-examine its policies following the latest Turkish action.

The latest arrests bring to 12 the total number of Germans in Turkish custody that Berlin considers political prisoners.

There is "no legal basis" for detention in most of these cases, Merkel said, according to remarks carried by Germany's DPA news agency.

According to the Dogan news agency, the two German nationals most recently arrested are of Turkish origin and were detained at Antalya airport in southeastern Turkey over suspected links with the failed coup.

"If it's someone connected to the failed coup, if they supported it, then why are you protecting them?" asked Cavusoglu, speaking in southern Turkey at celebrations for the major Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Adha.

Relations between the two NATO allies have deteriorated sharply since Berlin sharply criticised Ankara over the crackdown that followed last year's failed coup.

The arrest of several German nationals, including the Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yucel, the Istanbul correspondent for Die Welt daily, further frayed ties.

Yucel has now spent some 200 days in Turkish custody ahead of a trial on terror charges.

German journalist Mesale Tolu has been held on similar charges since May, while human rights activist Peter Steudtner was arrested in a July raid.

Following Steudtner's arrest, Germany vowed stinging measures impacting tourism and investment in Turkey and a full "overhaul" of their troubled relations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for his part, has also sparked outrage after charging that Germany is sheltering plotters of last year's coup, as well as Kurdish militants and terrorists, and demanded their extradition.

Erdogan added to the tensions this month when he urged ethnic Turks in Germany to vote against Merkel's conservatives and their coalition partners, the Social Democrats, in September 24 elections.

On Friday, Merkel hit out against Erdogan's call, saying Germany's election "will be decided only by the people in our country, who have German citizenship".

The escalating tensions have split the three-million-strong Turkish community in Europe's top economy, the largest diaspora abroad, which is a legacy of Germany's "guest worker" programme of the 1960s and 70s.

READ MORE: We must stop German Muslims from falling for Erdogan's propaganda, ministers say

turkeyrecep tayyip erdoganprisoners

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Berlin: Two more Germans arrested in Turkey 'for political reasons'

We must stop German Muslims from falling for Erdogan's propaganda, ministers say

Erdogan supporters have threatened my wife, German Foreign Minister reveals

Spain releases German-Turkish writer sought by Ankara

Erdogan warns German foreign minister to 'know your limits'

Turkey slams 'arrogant' German reaction to Erdogan poll call

'Unprecedented interference' as Erdogan tells Turks in Germany not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

Merkel to push for end to EU membership talks with Turkey
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany insists on these 8 things, even though they're rubbish

These 10 witty sayings prove Germans think everything revolves around beer

Goodbye summer! Temperatures predicted to plunge 15C by weekend
Advertisement

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

German corporations team up against US tech heavyweights with new platform

8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
Advertisement
9,333 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 6 events from around Germany you can’t miss in September 2017
  2. Germany football stars slam 'fans' for Nazi chants
  3. 10 things to know about refugees and asylum in Germany
  4. Let it all out! This is what changes in Germany in September 2017
  5. Father charged for deaths of six teenagers poisoned in his garden hut
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/09
Debt collection after using GMX's freemail service
04/09
English speakers in Wismar/surrounding areas
04/09
Lost iPhone - Lilienstr. Munich
03/09
Rules about making noise on a Sunday
03/09
Two mortgages for one home
03/09
Munich babysitters wanted
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
View all notices
Advertisement