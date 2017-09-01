Advertisement

Berlin: Two more Germans arrested in Turkey 'for political reasons'

AFP
news@thelocal.de
1 September 2017
13:41 CEST+02:00
turkeyrecep tayyip erdoganprisoners

Share this article

Berlin: Two more Germans arrested in Turkey 'for political reasons'
Protesters at the Turkish embassy in Berlin in February. Photo: DPA.
AFP
news@thelocal.de
1 September 2017
13:41 CEST+02:00
Two more German citizens have been arrested in Turkey "for political reasons", Berlin said on Friday, bringing the total number of German political prisoners in Turkish custody to 12 amid badly frayed ties between the countries.

"On August 31, two German nationals were detained in Turkey for political reasons," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said, adding that the ministry was trying to provide consular assistance.

The consulate in the western city of Izmir was first informed of the arrests. Confirmation then came not from the Turkish government but from Antalya airport police, Adebahr said.

She declined to give further details about the case, saying only that German authorities had so far not been allowed access to the pair.

"Our demands to Turkey are very clear," said Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert. "We expect Turkey to release the German nationals who were arrested on unjustifiable grounds."

Of the 55 Germans currently detained in Turkey, 12 of them - including four with dual German-Turkish citizenship - are being held for political reasons, the foreign ministry said.

READ ALSO: Turkish custody for German activist 'unjustified', says Merkel spokesman

Relations between the two NATO allies have plunged after Berlin sharply criticized Ankara over the crackdown that followed last year's failed coup.

Among those arrested is Turkish-German journalist Deniz Yucel, the Istanbul correspondent of the Die Welt daily, who has now spent 200 days in Turkish custody ahead of trial on terror charges.

German journalist Mesale Tolu has been held on similar charges since May, while human rights activist Peter Steudtner was arrested in a July raid.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his part has charged Germany is sheltering plotters, Kurdish militants and terrorists and demanded their extradition.

Erdogan added to the tensions this month when he urged ethnic Turks in Germany to vote in September 24th elections against Merkel's conservatives and their coalition partners the Social Democrats.

The escalating tensions have split the Turkish community in Europe's top economy, the largest diaspora abroad, which is a legacy of Germany's "guest worker" programme of the 1960s and 70s.

SEE ALSO: Germany demands access to reporter detained in Turkey

turkeyrecep tayyip erdoganprisoners

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

We must stop German Muslims from falling for Erdogan's propaganda, ministers say

Erdogan supporters have threatened my wife, German Foreign Minister reveals

Spain releases German-Turkish writer sought by Ankara

Erdogan warns German foreign minister to 'know your limits'

Turkey slams 'arrogant' German reaction to Erdogan poll call

'Unprecedented interference' as Erdogan tells Turks in Germany not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

Turkey asks Berlin to look into sightings of 'top coup fugitive'

Turkey allows German MPs to visit own troops
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany insists on these 8 things, even though they're rubbish

These 10 witty sayings prove Germans think everything revolves around beer

Goodbye summer! Temperatures predicted to plunge 15C by weekend
Advertisement

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

German corporations team up against US tech heavyweights with new platform

8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
Advertisement
9,448 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Largest ever evacuation set to take place in Frankfurt after WWII bomb found
  2. Germany insists on these 8 things, even though they're rubbish
  3. Everything you need to know about WWII bomb disposals in Germany
  4. Majority of Germans oppose refugees reuniting with their families: survey
  5. Passengers left stranded at unopened airport during bomb disposal in north Berlin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/09
Is it worth paying UK voluntary National Insurance contributions?
01/09
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 14 Sept, in Stuttgart
01/09
Dealing with dampness in a cellar
01/09
The current weather in Munich
01/09
Questions on Arbeitslosengeld 1 (ALG)
01/09
Banks in Munich - recommended bank accounts
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
View all notices
Advertisement