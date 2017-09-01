Advertisement

Father charged for deaths of six teenagers poisoned in his garden hut

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
1 September 2017
17:13 CEST+02:00
deathtrialhomicidecarbon monoxide

Share this article

Father charged for deaths of six teenagers poisoned in his garden hut
A police officer at the site of the deaths in Arnstein. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
1 September 2017
17:13 CEST+02:00
Seven months after six teenagers were found dead in a garden shed in north Bavaria, the father of two of the youths has been charged with negligent homicide.

Prosecutors said on Friday that they were charging the 52-year-old man on six counts of negligent homicide after he failed to pay attention to the instructions provided by the manufacturer of his petrol-powered generator.

The six youths, aged between 18 and 19, spent the night in the man's garden hut in Arnstein, Bavaria, in January, where they had planned to have a party and before sleeping in one of the rooms. But the father had installed the generator in an adjacent room, against the instructions provided by the manufacturer.

Police believe that odourless carbon monoxide seeped from the machine into the rest of the hut, causing the youths to fall into unconsciousness and die.

The father found their bodies the next morning after growing worried about their whereabouts.

If found guilty he will face a fine or up to five years in jail.

SEE ALSO: Man dies after bringing a BBQ into his tent at music festival

deathtrialhomicidecarbon monoxide

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Case against Auschwitz medic to be thrown out due to ill health

Murder trial starts of far-right hunter who 'tried to kill as many cops as possible'

Dutchman handed severe sentence in first conviction over Hamburg G20 rioting

Man dies after bringing a BBQ into his tent at music festival

US presidents hail Kohl as 'one of the greatest'

Helmut Kohl, the giant who towered over European politics

Three men on trial for sexually assaulting six-year-old girl 135 times

Famed female rapper faces court over forcing fans into prostitution
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Germany insists on these 8 things, even though they're rubbish

These 10 witty sayings prove Germans think everything revolves around beer

Goodbye summer! Temperatures predicted to plunge 15C by weekend
Advertisement

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

German corporations team up against US tech heavyweights with new platform

8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
Advertisement
9,448 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Largest ever evacuation set to take place in Frankfurt after WWII bomb found
  2. Germany insists on these 8 things, even though they're rubbish
  3. Everything you need to know about WWII bomb disposals in Germany
  4. Majority of Germans oppose refugees reuniting with their families: survey
  5. Passengers left stranded at unopened airport during bomb disposal in north Berlin
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/09
Is it worth paying UK voluntary National Insurance contributions?
01/09
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 14 Sept, in Stuttgart
01/09
Dealing with dampness in a cellar
01/09
The current weather in Munich
01/09
Questions on Arbeitslosengeld 1 (ALG)
01/09
Banks in Munich - recommended bank accounts
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
View all notices
Advertisement