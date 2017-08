File photo: DPA.

A 30-year-old man from Göttingen died on Sunday after bringing a barbecue inside his tent at the Nürburgring Olé music festival.

The accident occurred after the man had brought the grill into his tent because he was cold, reported Bild newspaper.

But because the grill had not been completely put out, carbon monoxide poisoning cost the man his life.

Last seen alive shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, the festivalgoer was found at around 9:45am, at which time it was too late for rescue workers to save him.

