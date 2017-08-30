Advertisement

Find out which German party you would vote for in election 2017

The Local
news@thelocal.de
30 August 2017
15:30 CEST+02:00
election 2017partiespoliticsvoting

Share this article

Find out which German party you would vote for in election 2017
Election posters in Heilbronn. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
30 August 2017
15:30 CEST+02:00
The Federal Agency for Civic Education put its “Wahlomat” online on Wednesday, meaning you can answer 38 questions which will help you decide which party is right for you.

As we are a news site in English the likelihood is that most of our readers won’t be able to vote in the national election on September 24th. But those who can can use the Wahlomat to help them.

It was first created in 2002 and has since been used by 50 million Germans to help them pick their party, the bpb boasts.

The questions asked range from attitudes to using the Bundeswehr (German army) for domestic security, to organic farming, to returning to the Deutsche Mark.

CLICK HERE TO TRY OUT THE WAHLOMAT

People who use the Wahlomat respond to statements such as “Germany’s defence expenditure should be increased” with a simple choice of “agree”, “neutral” or “disagree.”

A YouGov poll published on Wednesday revealed that one third of Germans are planning to use the Wahlomat in the build up to the vote on September 24th.

The tool is especially popular among young people, with half of those aged 18 to 29 planning on using it. It is also more than twice as popular among well educated people as among those with a lower level of education.

Free Democrats leader Christian Lindner encouraged people on Twitter to use the tool on Wednesday, saying that the results might surprise them.

What do you think - did it pick the party you expected?

election 2017partiespoliticsvoting

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Merkel 'out of touch' and 'aloof' ahead of election: Schulz

Is Merkel sleepwalking her way to a fourth election victory?

Arsonists set fire to two cars belonging to centre-left politician

I won't go into business after politics like Schröder, Merkel pledges

Bavarian leader criticized after dropping demand for maximum number of refugees

Merkel: We won’t halt election rallies but we will mourn Spain attack victims

Far-right leader Petry set to lose immunity as perjury probe looms

Merkel opens up in interview with German YouTubers
Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings

German corporations team up against US tech heavyweights with new platform
Advertisement

8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

These are the very longest words in the German language

'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again
Advertisement
9,635 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 famous Germans with surnames that have ridiculous literal meanings
  2. 8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
  3. Largest ever evacuation set to take place in Frankfurt after WWII bomb found
  4. 'The EU should not allow the symbol of peace in Europe to become a symbol of waste'
  5. Isis terrorists are ‘in among us’, Syrian journalist warns
Advertisement

Discussion forum

31/08
Questions on Arbeitslosengeld 1 (ALG)
30/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB), Thurs. 14 Sept, in Stuttgart
30/08
Munich babysitters wanted
30/08
Self-employed but no income last year
30/08
The "Gewerbeschein" business license
30/08
Bacon Bacon Bacon!
View all discussions

Noticeboard

30/08
How to rent an apartment in Germany
22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
View all notices
Advertisement