Find out which German party you would vote for in election 2017

Election posters in Heilbronn. Photo: DPA

The Federal Agency for Civic Education put its “Wahlomat” online on Wednesday, meaning you can answer 38 questions which will help you decide which party is right for you.

As we are a news site in English the likelihood is that most of our readers won’t be able to vote in the national election on September 24th. But those who can can use the Wahlomat to help them.

It was first created in 2002 and has since been used by 50 million Germans to help them pick their party, the bpb boasts.

The questions asked range from attitudes to using the Bundeswehr (German army) for domestic security, to organic farming, to returning to the Deutsche Mark.

CLICK HERE TO TRY OUT THE WAHLOMAT

People who use the Wahlomat respond to statements such as “Germany’s defence expenditure should be increased” with a simple choice of “agree”, “neutral” or “disagree.”

A YouGov poll published on Wednesday revealed that one third of Germans are planning to use the Wahlomat in the build up to the vote on September 24th.

The tool is especially popular among young people, with half of those aged 18 to 29 planning on using it. It is also more than twice as popular among well educated people as among those with a lower level of education.

Free Democrats leader Christian Lindner encouraged people on Twitter to use the tool on Wednesday, saying that the results might surprise them.

Der #Wahlomat ist online - macht mit! Der ein oder andere von Euch wird sicher überrascht sein ;) CL pic.twitter.com/8nkv6S6qqm — Christian Lindner (@c_lindner) August 30, 2017

What do you think - did it pick the party you expected?