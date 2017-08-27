Advertisement

Merkel backs Libyan coastguard but warns against abuses

AFP
news@thelocal.de
27 August 2017
15:44 CEST+02:00
merkellibyamigrantsrefugeesimmigration

Share this article

Merkel backs Libyan coastguard but warns against abuses
Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
27 August 2017
15:44 CEST+02:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday said the Libyan coastguard should be supported in its efforts to stem the flow of migrants to Europe, but warned that rights abuses would not be tolerated.

A day before a Paris summit on the migrant crisis, Merkel said the Libyan coastguard had to become capable of patrolling its waters and should be given "the necessary equipment to do its job".

"At the same time, of course we also consider it of the utmost importance that the Libyan coastguard adheres to international law, both in its dealings with refugees and migrants as well as non-governmental groups," she told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

"Should any doubts be raised about this, then we will investigate the allegations," she vowed.

The Libyan government sparked controversy this month when it barred foreign vessels from a stretch of water off its coast, claiming that charity boats active in the search and rescue zone were facilitating illegal migration.

The move was welcomed by Italy, the main port of arrival for migrants from north Africa, but several NGOs have since suspended their sea missions, accusing the Libyan coastguard of making threats and creating a hostile environment in the Mediterranean.

So far this year more than 100,000 people have made the perilous journey from Libya, according to the International Organization for Migration, and the European Union is eager for Libya to clamp down on the influx.

Over 2,300 have died attempting the crossing.

"We cannot allow the business of people smugglers who have the deaths of so many on their conscience," said Merkel.

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting talks on the crisis at the Elysee Palace on Monday, with Merkel and her Spanish and Italian counterparts in attendance.

Libya's unity government chief Fayez al-Sarraj and the leaders of Chad and Niger will also attend the gathering.

Merkel, who is campaigning for a fourth term in next month's general election, told Die Welt am Sonntag that she had no regrets about her bold move to open Germany's borders to refugees in 2015.

"I would make all the important decisions of 2015 again in the same way," she said.

The arrival of hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers, mainly from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, deeply divided Germany and hurt Merkel's approval ratings.

But as the influx has slowed in recent months, Merkel's popularity has rebounded and her conservatives are comfortably leading in the polls ahead of the September 24th vote.

READ ALSO: Germans’ biggest concern still immigration, but poverty is catching up

merkellibyamigrantsrefugeesimmigration

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Nine essential German phrases for the modern traveller

Want to learn useful German phrases and nail the accent? With Tandem, you can instantly connect with a native speaker and practice for free.

Why every BMW driver is connected to Sweden

BMW-Fahrer haben „guten Draht“ zu EU-Land Schweden

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Germans’ biggest concern still immigration, but poverty is catching up

Integration of Muslims better in Germany than in rest of Europe: study

Is Merkel sleepwalking her way to a fourth election victory?

Merkel finally opens up - by letting slip her potato soup secrets

Suspect in Finnish terror attack lived in Germany in late 2015

German football star wasn’t trafficked to Spain on jet-ski, Breitbart concedes

I won't go into business after politics like Schröder, Merkel pledges

'Unprecedented interference' as Erdogan tells Turks in Germany not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey'

Advertisement

Recent highlights

10 ways learning German completely ruins your English

These are the very longest words in the German language

'Germans who speak English in Berlin are provincial': Merkel ally attacks hipsters again
Advertisement

'Invasive' American red crayfish are being spotted daily in Berlin park

Man takes east German town to court for not crowning him Apple Queen

10 German words with simply hilarious literal translations

5 things you really should know about wine in Germany
Advertisement
9,606 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 8 simple (and hilarious) German words that unlock amazing secrets in English
  2. Search for eight missing in Alps called off: Swiss police
  3. Germans’ biggest concern still immigration, but poverty is catching up
  4. German, Italian airlines flying towards consolidation
  5. Former VW engineer gets 40 months in 'dieselgate' scandal
Advertisement

Discussion forum

28/08
Public vs. private health insurance
28/08
Oktoberfest table exchange adverts
27/08
Kindergartenzuschuss and work contracts
27/08
BER - Berlin Brandenburg Airport
27/08
Getting a German motorcycle driver's license
27/08
German taxation on dividends and capital gains
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/08
2 Tickets to Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov
21/08
BMW 320 xDrive in great condition for Sale
21/08
For Sale, BMW 320 xDrive Kombi, Euro 15.650
17/08
Looking for Monika Yackel
14/08
Gundi Rieche nee Gdula
08/08
Heavy Goods Truck Driver.
View all notices
Advertisement